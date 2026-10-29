Derek Jarman's Early Set Design Featured In The Devils 4K Restoration

MENAFN - USA Art News) A recentof Ken Russell's controversial 1971 horror film, The Devils, highlights English artist and activistearly career as a. The film is currently screening at the, andin New York in the coming weeks.

Before gaining recognition for his queer film adaptations of figures like Saint Sebastian, Caravaggio, and Edward II, Jarman, who passed away in 1994 from AIDS-related illnesses, worked extensively in set design. The Devils, based on Aldous Huxley's 1952 book The Devils of Loudun and John Whiting's 1961 play of the same name, is set in 1634 in Loudun, France, following the Huguenot Rebellions. The narrative explores a scandal involving Ursuline nuns who reportedly experienced demonic possession, with blame placed on secular priest Urbain Grandier, played by Oliver Reed, who was subsequently executed for his alleged crimes.

Russell reflected on the film's controversies, including its explicit depictions of nuns and priests, in a 1995 interview with Sight and Sound. He stated,“At the time that I made The Devils, I was a devout Catholic, and secure in my faith.” He added, emphasizing its political message,“For myself, although I am not a political creature, I always viewed The Devils as my one political film. To me, it was about brainwashing, about the state taking over.”

Source: Hyperallergic