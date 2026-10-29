Dresden's Zwinger Complex Targeted In Suspected Heist Attempt

MENAFN - USA Art News) Police have heightened security at Dresden's, a Baroque palace complex housing significant collections, after two suspected thieves were confronted by a security guard early. The incident occurred betweenandon, when two unidentified men entered the Zwinger's open courtyard through the, according toand. Investigators believe the men were carrying tools intended for a break-in.

Authorities stated that the men fled back through the gate when approached by a security guard. While police suspect the porcelain collection may have been their target, no specific objects were identified, and it has not been confirmed that the men attempted to force entry. As reported by Monopol, police are now seeking witnesses, and the Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden (SKD), which manages the city's state art collections, has increased museum security.

This incident follows other security concerns in Dresden. In November 2019, burglars stole invaluable royal jewels from the city's Green Vault museum, resulting in five men receiving six-year prison sentences. More recently, in January, the SKD experienced a cyberattack, with German media suggesting thieves may have been interested in two valuable pieces of Chinese porcelain. However, prosecutors state there is no concrete evidence linking this week's attempted break-in to the cyberattack. According to German news outlet MDR, the porcelain collection was already closed for construction at the time of the incident. Earlier this year, warnings about a plot to steal a rare Chinese porcelain bowl and a dragon vase reportedly led to some objects being moved for safekeeping, though investigators have not connected those warnings to Tuesday's event.

The attempted robbery is part of a series of recent art thefts across Europe. Last October, burglars stole an estimated $100 million in jewels from the Louvre. This year, paintings by Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir were stolen from an Italian museum, and two Renoirs were taken from a museum in southern France; those paintings were later recovered. These incidents have prompted renewed questions regarding the security measures in place at European museums.

Source: ARTnews