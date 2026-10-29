Oncotelic Advances PLA From Published Liver Cancer Findings Toward 100 Billion Protein Vectors

PLA gives overlooked biological evidence its own analysis before combining the findings. Published HCC research connects PLA-guided investigation with a four-gene survival signature validated in an independent patient cohort. As Anthropic and OpenAI expand biological discovery with AI agents, Oncotelic is targeting a 100-billion-vector protein program.

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Oncotelic Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) is building its PDAOAI drug discovery engine around a compelling premise: a clue buried in a small corner of the literature can redirect an entire research program. Its Partitioned Literature Aggregation (“PLA”) algorithm is designed to uncover those clues. A liver-cancer study published in Biomedicines on October 23, 2026, now provides a concrete example of that approach reaching patient-data validation.

In its October 26 announcement, Oncotelic highlighted the HCC publication and its connection to the broader PDAOAI discovery program, following the company's October 22 keynote at the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/OTLC

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