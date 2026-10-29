Missionirnewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) CEO To Present At Two November Biotechnology Industry Conferences

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy buntanetap for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, announced that Founder, President and CEO Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., will participate in two industry conferences in November. At U.S. Biotech Day 2026, scheduled for Nov. 16-17 in Philadelphia, Maccecchini will join a panel discussion titled“Bridging the Translational Gap: From Discovery Insights to Clinical Proof” on Nov. 16 from 9:15-9:45 a.m. ET, followed by a company presentation from 10:15-10:30 a.m. ET highlighting Annovis' clinical programs and upcoming milestones.

Maccecchini will also present at Pharma Partnering Summit 2026, scheduled for Nov. 19-20 in Boston. Her presentation, titled“Restoring Proteostasis in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases with Buntanetap, a Translational Inhibitor of Neurotoxic Proteins,” will take place Nov. 19 from 11:25-11:55 a.m. ET. During both events, she will hold one-on-one meetings with biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry representatives to discuss the company's clinical progress and potential opportunities.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

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