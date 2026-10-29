Missionirnewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) CEO To Present At Two November Biotechnology Industry Conferences
Maccecchini will also present at Pharma Partnering Summit 2026, scheduled for Nov. 19-20 in Boston. Her presentation, titled“Restoring Proteostasis in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases with Buntanetap, a Translational Inhibitor of Neurotoxic Proteins,” will take place Nov. 19 from 11:25-11:55 a.m. ET. During both events, she will hold one-on-one meetings with biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry representatives to discuss the company's clinical progress and potential opportunities.
To view the full press release, visit
About Annovis
Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at
About MissionIR
MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visitPlease see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,
Austin, Texas
512.354.7000 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#ade8c9c4d9c2dfede0c4dedec4c2c3e4ff83cec2c0" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
MissionIR is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment