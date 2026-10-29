Missionirnewsbreaks Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Highlights Potential Of Gelrinc Cartilage Repair Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) was featured in a recent article that discussed the company's efforts to advance its regenerative cartilage repair technology, GelrinC, as orthopedic medicine increasingly emphasizes durable, long-term treatment outcomes. The company's lead product is a cell-free, off-the-shelf degradable hydrogel implant designed to support the regeneration of knee cartilage, gradually resorbing over approximately six to nine months as new tissue fills the treated area. Regentis reports that its Pilot/Phase II study showed 100% greater pain improvement compared with traditional microfracture treatment, while 24-month follow-up results showed a mean MOCART score of 88.8 out of 100, an MRI-based measure of cartilage repair quality. GelrinC has received a CE mark in Europe, providing a pathway for commercialization in that market, while Regentis advances its pivotal Phase III clinical study in the United States and prepares for the FDA's Premarket Approval process. The company is also working to complete enrollment in its U.S. study and expand commercialization efforts, with a focus on developing cartilage repair solutions intended to deliver lasting improvements in pain and mobility.

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About Regentis Biomaterials Ltd.

Regentis Biomaterials is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R) is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

This content has been disseminated on behalf of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NASDAQ: RGNT) as part of a paid investor awareness and marketing engagement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RGNT are available in the company's newsroom at

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