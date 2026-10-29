Tinygemsbreaks BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) Expands Access To MIMIQ(TM) Quantum Emulator Through Qbraid Platform

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BTQ (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ), a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet, announced that its MIMIQ(TM) large-scale quantum emulator, developed by wholly owned subsidiary QPerfect, is now available through qBraid's managed application programming interface (“API”). The integration provides qBraid's community of more than 35,000 developers with access to MIMIQ(TM), which combines optimized state-vector emulation with Matrix Product State (“MPS”) techniques to simulate quantum circuits involving up to thousands of qubits and millions of gates. The technology enables developers to validate algorithms, study noise effects, test error correction protocols and explore circuits beyond the capabilities of conventional state-vector simulators.

Developers can access MIMIQ(TM) through qBraid Runtime without setting up additional infrastructure. The integration uses an open-source provider plugin built on QPerfect's mimiqcircuits-python library. BTQ CEO Olivier Roussy Newton said the collaboration expands access to large-scale quantum emulation and supports the development of software infrastructure needed to move quantum computing toward practical applications. The companies will showcase the technology at Quantum Developer Day on Dec. 7, 2026, and Q2B26 x Chicago Quantum Summit on Dec. 8-10, 2026, in Chicago.

To view the full press release, visit

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ) is a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and deep technical expertise, BTQ is developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

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