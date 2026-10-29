Ainewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Completes Phase I AFWERX Research Milestones For AI-Powered Airfield Threat Detection

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled defense, security and situational awareness solutions, announced that it has completed all research milestones under its Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (“SBIR”) contract awarded by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force. Awarded in July, the contract focused on developing an AI dataset using images of foreign object debris and damage (“FOD”) commonly encountered at U.S. Air Force and civilian airfields. Under the program, Safe Pro demonstrated its SpotlightAI(TM) computer vision technology for detecting small objects, collected and analyzed high-resolution imagery and prepared technical project reports. Subject to AFWERX review and determination, the company intends to pursue additional SBIR-funded development contracts.

The project represents a potential expansion of Safe Pro's AI-powered detection capabilities beyond battlefield and post-conflict environments into military and civilian airfield operations. The company's patented SPAI Ground Truth software uses AI and machine learning to identify small threats, including landmines, unexploded ordnance and drones, using drone-based imagery. The announcement follows recent interest from the U.S. Army, which has invited Safe Pro to provide operational support during an upcoming airfield exercise. Chairman and CEO Dan Erdberg said the project demonstrates the potential applications of the company's computer vision technology across defense and civilian markets.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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