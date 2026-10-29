Esgbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Signs MOU To Explore Reuse Of Up To 300,000 Metric Tonnes Of Mining Residue Annually

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Québec-based Culture H. Dolbec Inc. to evaluate the potential supply and beneficial reuse of up to 300,000 metric tonnes annually of neutralized mining residue from its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec. Under the agreement, the companies will assess the use of treated mining residue as aggregate for potential construction applications, creating an opportunity for an additional revenue stream alongside ESGold's planned gold and silver recovery operations. Any definitive agreement and deliveries will depend on material characterization, environmental testing and applicable regulatory approvals. No pricing or minimum purchase commitments have been established.

The initiative supports ESGold's strategy to recover precious metals from historic mine tailings while addressing environmental risks associated with more than a century of mining activity in the Montauban region. The company's planned closed-circuit processing system is designed to recover remaining gold and silver while treating, neutralizing and stabilizing residual material for potential reuse.“Our goal is to turn what has been an environmental liability for more than a century into something that benefits both the community and our shareholders,” said ESGold CEO and Director Gordon Robb.

To view the full press release, visit

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North America. The Company's flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec is under construction. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

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