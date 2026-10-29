Biomednewsbreaks - Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Initiates Strategic Review To Maximize Value Of Oncology Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing RNA-based therapeutics and immuno-oncology treatments for high-risk and advanced cancers, announced that its board of directors has initiated a formal strategic process to evaluate opportunities to maximize the value of the company and its oncology portfolio, including lead product candidate TTX-MC138. The review will consider potential licensing or sales of individual assets, development and commercialization partnerships, portfolio transactions, business combinations and other strategic alternatives. TransCode has engaged Tungsten Advisors as its exclusive strategic financial adviser for the process.

TTX-MC138, an investigational RNA-based therapeutic targeting microRNA-10b, has advanced into Phase 2a clinical development following a Phase 1a study that provided initial safety data and reports of stable disease. The ongoing trial is evaluating the treatment in patients with circulating tumor DNA-positive colorectal cancer following curative-intent therapy, in collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative. TransCode also recently announced a collaboration with Natera Inc. to use its Signatera test to identify eligible patients and support trial enrollment. Chairman and CEO Philippe P. Calais said the strategic review is intended to identify opportunities to advance the company's oncology programs while seeking to maximize stockholder value. TransCode cautioned that the process may not result in a transaction or other strategic outcome.

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About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RNAZ are available in the company's newsroom at

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