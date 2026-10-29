Investors Put Big Tech Under Increasing Scrutiny As Earnings Reports Are Released

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Several of the Magnificent Seven have released their earnings reports or are due to do so over the coming days. These reports are coming under stringent investor scrutiny in ways that haven't been seen in recent times. Several factors explain why investors aren't giving Big Tech a pass as easily as they once did.

Magnificent Seven companies like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon Inc. are releasing their earnings reports against the backdrop of this increased investor scrutiny. It remains to be seen how their stocks will perform over the coming weeks after they have released their quarterly performance reports. Their spending plans could cloud their...

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