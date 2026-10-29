Joannides Family Foundation Named Feature Sponsor Of The Greek Orthodox Christian Exhibit At The Tucson Greek Festival

The exhibit opens the doors to the faith at the heart of Greek culture, Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2026 at Jácome Plaza in Downtown Tucson.

- John Rallis, Festival co‐host.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Joannides Family Foundation is the feature sponsor of the Greek Orthodox Christian Exhibit at the 2026 Tucson Greek Festival, taking place Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at Jácome Plaza in Downtown Tucson.

The exhibit brings a chapel to the festival grounds, where guests of every background can discover the Orthodox Christian faith that has shaped Greek life, art and family tradition for nearly two thousand years.

The festival itself was born in the Church. It began at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in 1976 and was held there for decades before moving downtown. With the Joannides Family Foundation's support, the 2026 festival returns that heritage to the center of the celebration.

Inside the exhibit, visitors will step into a chapel setting with traditional Byzantine icons, learn the meaning behind Orthodox worship and the feast days Greek families celebrate, and meet parish volunteers ready to answer questions.

The exhibit is open to all festival guests during festival hours on both days. It offers a quiet, welcoming pause between the food, music and dancing, and a window into the faith that gives the festival its spirit of philoxenia, or hospitality to the stranger.

“Our faith has always been at the center of how our family gives back,” said Tim Joannides, Chairman of the Joannides Family Foundation“This exhibit lets thousands of our neighbors see the beauty of Orthodox faith, up close. We are proud to stand with St. Demetrios and the Greek community of Tucson. It also allows us to share our proud Greek Heritage, our culture and our love for communities, which are part of our core values of the Joannides Family Foundation. We are thankful to know that our continued support of this important Tucson cultural event benefits not only our St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, but also other worthy local charities.”

“The Greek Festival was born at St. Demetrios, and the Church is still its heart,” said John Rallis, co-host of the Downtown Tucson Greek Festival.“Through the Joannides Family Foundation, Tim and his family instill the faith, heritage and family values at the core of our Greek culture. Their support helps us continue to inspire every guest who walks through the gates to learn more about our rich culture and share it with others.”

“Last year we had to turn away about 2,000 people, so we built this year's festival to give everyone room to experience all of Greek culture, including the faith behind it,” said John Rallis, festival co‐host.“The Joannides Family Foundation made this exhibit possible, and we are grateful to have them as partners.”

After a sold‐out return in 2025 that turned away about 2,000 guests, the festival now runs two full days on a larger downtown site. Alongside the exhibit, guests will find Yiayia's House, Pappou's Kafenio, a Kids Zone, live Greek music and dancing, and authentic Greek food and drink.

Event Details

. What: Tucson Greek Festival, featuring the Greek Orthodox Christian Exhibit presented by the Joannides Family Foundation

. When: Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 2026, 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM

. Where: Jácome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave., Downtown Tucson

. Tickets: General Admission, VIP and two‐day passes at tucsongreekfestival

About the Joannides Family Foundation

The Joannides Family Foundation is a private family foundation based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, led by Chairman Tim Joannides with directors Angela, Andrew, Christopher and Nickolas Joannides. Since 2009, the foundation has supported Greek Orthodox parishes, Hellenic organizations, schools and community charities in Wyoming, Arizona and across the country, including St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Tucson.

About the Tucson Greek Festival

The Tucson Greek Festival is Southern Arizona's celebration of Greek food, music, dance, faith and family. Rooted in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, where it began in 1976, the festival returned to Downtown Tucson in 2025 and sold out. In 2026 it expands to two full days at Jácome Plaza, co‐hosted by John Rallis and Peter Anadranistakis with hundreds of volunteers.

Alexia Demitsas

Tucson Greek Festival

+1 260-466-6374

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Joannides Family Foundation Named Feature Sponsor of the Greek Orthodox Christian Exhibit at the Tucson Greek Festival News Provided By Circle Stone Capital October 29, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional



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