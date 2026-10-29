Upchieve Launches Level Up Award With Support From The Andrew Carnegie Foundation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inaugural cohort of schools to receive $5,000 grants and a fully funded year of free, 24/7 academic support for every student

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UPchieve announced the launch of the Level Up Award, which will provide up to ten schools with grant funding and free academic support. The award is made possible by a $500,000 grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation.The Level Up Award is designed for schools in low-income communities where cost is a barrier to providing students with support after the school day ends. Middle and high schools are eligible if they are Title I or if at least 40% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. Each selected school will receive a full UPchieve school partnership that includes free, 24/7 tutoring in every core subject (math, English, science, and social studies) as well as SAT/ACT tutoring and college prep. Selected schools will also receive a $5,000 grant to support academics, plus Wi-Fi hotspots providing free internet access for eligible students."I talk to school leaders nearly every day, and I hear the same thing over and over. They know their students are capable of more, but they don't have the resources to support them in the way they want," said Aly Murray, UPchieve's Founder and CEO. "With this grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation, we'll be able to give a group of amazing schools the academic support their students need at no cost to them."Now through November 8, 2026, teachers and students at eligible schools can nominate their schools for the award. Teachers and students whose nominations are selected will receive a $500 award of their own: a DonorsChoose gift card for a classroom project for teachers, or a micro-scholarship for students to put toward their own academic goals."Consistent, one-on-one academic support is one of the building blocks of long-term opportunity for young people," said Saskia Levy Thompson, program director for Education at the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. "Carnegie is glad to support UPchieve in ensuring students receive individualized support on demand by helping schools make high-quality tutoring part of how their students learn every day."UPchieve school partnerships are built to drive high student usage through in-person student presentations, teacher training, and incentive programs, which helps access turn into real academic gains. A third-party randomized controlled trial conducted by Mathematica found that completing more UPchieve tutoring sessions improved students' math test scores, confidence, and motivation.Nominations for the Level Up Award are open now at upchieve/levelup.About the Andrew Carnegie FoundationThe Andrew Carnegie Foundation (carnegie) was established by Andrew Carnegie in 1911 to promote the advancement and diffusion of knowledge and understanding. Today the foundation works to reduce political polarization through philanthropic support for the issues that Carnegie considered most important: education, democracy, and peace.About UPchieveUPchieve is a nonprofit that provides free, 24/7 online tutoring and college counseling to low-income students in the U.S. UPchieve also partners with high-needs schools and districts to deliver a Tier 1 tutoring program, helping low, middle, and high achievers alike improve their grades and confidence. To date, UPchieve has served more than 70,000 students nationwide.Media contacts:Angely MontillaAndrew Carnegie Foundation...

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UPchieve Launches Level Up Award With Support From the Andrew Carnegie Foundation News Provided By UPchieve October 29, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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