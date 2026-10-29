Visual Crossing Brings Weather Data To The Agentic Era With Robinhood Agent Apps

Weather Trader by Visual Crossing gives Robinhood's AI agents weather intelligence to analyze supply chain risks, market conditions, and price disruptions.

- Sean McCafferty, Director of Business Development at Visual CrossingRESTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visual Crossing Corporation today announced the launch of the Weather Trader by Visual Crossing Agent App for Robinhood Agents, bringing Visual Crossing weather data and forecasting technology directly into Robinhood's new agentic trading experience.Unveiled at HOOD Summit 2026 in Houston, Robinhood Agents allows customers to create AI-powered agents directly within the Robinhood app to conduct research, analyze markets, develop strategies, and, subject to customer-defined controls, execute trades. Agent Apps extend those capabilities by giving the agents access to specialized third-party data and analytical tools, including weather intelligence from Visual Crossing.Weather Trader by Visual Crossing allows a Robinhood Agent to use near-term weather forecasts when investigating structural supply chain risks and potential price disruptions. Robinhood introduced the application alongside premium data and analytical services from providers including Nasdaq, Unusual Whales, Quiver Quantitative, Token Terminal, SpotGamma, and others.The integration represents an important evolution in how weather data can be used: weather data for the agentic era.For decades, weather data has been consumed primarily by people or conventional software applications. Analysts examined forecasts, developers integrated weather APIs into applications, and businesses built systems designed around predefined weather use cases. Agentic AI introduces a fundamentally different model. An AI agent can determine when weather may be relevant to a question, request the appropriate data, analyze it in context with other information, and incorporate the results into a broader research process.“Weather has always had a direct connection to economic activity, from energy demand and agriculture to transportation, retail, commodities, and global supply chains,” said Sean McCafferty, Director of Business Development at Visual Crossing.“What is changing now is how that information is consumed. An intelligent agent can recognize when weather matters, retrieve the appropriate information, and use it as part of a much larger analysis. We see this as weather data for the agentic era.”That approach closely reflects Robinhood's theme for HOOD Summit 2026: bringing capabilities traditionally associated with sophisticated financial institutions to a much broader audience. Robinhood described its latest products as putting the“power of hedge funds” into the hands of individual traders and positioned Agent Apps as a way to give Robinhood Agents access to specialized datasets and analytical capabilities that previously required exclusive tools and expensive subscriptions.“AI agents are rapidly becoming a new class of data consumer,” said Sean.“They don't simply display information. They decide what information they need, obtain it, combine it with other sources, and use it to address a larger question. We believe weather will be an important part of that ecosystem because so much economic activity ultimately depends on conditions in the physical world.”Robinhood offers Weather Trader by Visual Crossing for $5 per month, with a one-month free trial as part of the Agent Apps program. Robinhood Agents and Agent Apps are rolling out now to eligible U.S. Robinhood customers. Weather Trader is powered by the Visual Crossing weather intelligence platform that includes its popular Timeline Weather API and MCP interfaces.About Visual CrossingVisual Crossing provides weather data and weather intelligence to businesses, developers, researchers, and organizations around the world. Its services provide access to current weather conditions, forecasts, historical weather records, severe weather alerts, historical forecast data, and specialized weather data through APIs and analytical tools designed for both human and automated use.From traditional applications and enterprise analytics to machine learning systems and autonomous AI agents, Visual Crossing makes it easy to incorporate weather intelligence into operational, analytical, and decision-making workflows.Past. Present. Future. One Weather API. Now built for the agentic era.For more information, visit VisualCrossing.

Media Team

Visual Crossing Corporation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visual Crossing Brings Weather Data to the Agentic Era with Robinhood Agent Apps News Provided By Digitize Ventures October 29, 2026, 18:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.