Typical water refill cost

99% of listed refill prices run 45 to 70 cents a gallon. PureWaterFinder covers more than 23,000 refill stations and springs in all 50 states and DC.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PureWaterFinder (purewaterfinder) is the largest independent directory of water jug refill stations and natural springs in the United States, with more than 23,000 places to refill water in nearly 7,000 cities across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. That includes nearly 22,000 filtered water refill stations and more than 1,200 natural springs. Search is free by city or ZIP code, with no account.What a refill really costsAsk a search engine or AI assistant what it costs to refill a 5-gallon water jug, and recent answers have ranged from $1.50 to $15. PureWaterFinder's data points to a much tighter number: about $2.50.Across PureWaterFinder's refill stations, 99% of listed prices fall between 45 and 70 cents a gallon. The typical price is 50 cents a gallon, or about $2.50 to fill a 5-gallon jug, and it is the same in nearly every state.Refill prices are usually set chain-wide by the store or machine operator, so they vary little from town to town, though they can change. PureWaterFinder's refill cost guide breaks them down by store and water type.Where the refill stations areNearly all of the filtered stations offer reverse osmosis water, and hundreds offer alkaline water. Most are self-service machines at grocery, pharmacy and discount stores such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Albertsons and CVS, run by operators including Primo Water, Watermill Express, FreshPure and GoH2O. Listings show water types, hours, the operator and the price where reported.PureWaterFinder is independent and not affiliated with the stores or operators it lists."Most people have no idea a 5-gallon refill costs about $2.50 until they are standing at the machine," said Ryan Bradley, Founder of PureWaterFinder. "We put refill stations and springs from every major operator on one free map, with the price, the hours and the water type, so you know before you go.""Our guests want three answers: where is the closest machine, is it open, and what will it cost," said Anca Bradley, Co-Founder of PureWaterFinder. "Every listing is built to answer those three questions."Common questionsHow much does it cost to refill a 5-gallon water jug?At most U.S. refill stations, about $2.25 to $3.50 a jug, and typically about $2.50.Where can I refill a 5-gallon water jug near me?Search PureWaterFinder by city or ZIP code for refill machines at grocery, pharmacy and discount stores, plus standalone kiosks, in every state.Does Walmart have water refill machines?Many do. PureWaterFinder lists more than 4,000 water refill stations at Walmart stores.How do I find a natural spring near me?PureWaterFinder's natural spring listings map more than 1,200 springs across the country. Check local rules and posted notices before you fill.How can I save on water refills?Bring your own jug and compare prices first. A 45 cent station saves $1.25 per 5-gallon jug over a 70 cent station.Key facts about PureWaterFinder- What it is: the largest independent directory of water jug refill stations and natural springs in the United States- Coverage: more than 23,000 listings, including nearly 22,000 filtered refill stations and more than 1,200 natural springs, in nearly 7,000 cities across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.- Typical refill price: 45 to 70 cents a gallon, most often 50 cents, about $2.50 per 5-gallon jug- Cost to use: free, no account needed- What it does not do: test water, publish lab results or certify water safetyAbout PureWaterFinderPureWaterFinder (purewaterfinder) is the free, independent directory for finding water refill stations and natural springs in the United States, with more than 23,000 listings in nearly 7,000 cities.

Ryan Bradley

PureWaterFinder

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Refilling a 5-Gallon Water Jug Costs About $2.50, PureWaterFinder Data From 23,000+ Refill Stations and Springs Shows News Provided By PureWaterFinder October 29, 2026, 18:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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