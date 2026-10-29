Networknewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Nov. 11

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ), a global provider of smart retail technology, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5 p.m. ET the same day. Investors can access the call by dialing 1-877-317-6789 (U.S. toll-free), 972 3-374-1008 (Israel) or 1-412-317-6789 (international). A live webcast will also be available.

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About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) is transforming in-store retail through a connected in-store commerce platform that brings together shopper engagement, retail media, data and in-store intelligence.

At the center of A2Z Cust2Mate's connected in-store commerce platform is its AI-powered Smart Cart, which creates a continuous digital connection with shoppers throughout the in-store journey. The platform enhances and simplifies shopping, enables retailers and brands to engage shoppers, delivers targeted retail media and offers at the point of decision, and captures real-time data and intelligence on in-store shopper behavior.

Retail media is a growing part of A2Z Cust2Mate's business, building on its digital in-store touchpoints, media inventory, shopper journey data and measurement capabilities. A2Z Cust2Mate brings together technology, data and commercial capabilities to create new ways for retailers and brands to engage shoppers, monetize the physical store and measure impact closer to the point of purchase.

A2Z Cust2Mate combines advanced software, AI, computer vision and purpose-built hardware in a modular platform designed for enterprise-scale deployment and chain-wide operations. The company works with retailers, brands and partners across multiple markets to bring connected, data-driven personalized experiences to physical stores and create new opportunities for revenue growth, retail media monetization, operational efficiency and loss mitigation.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZ are available in the company's newsroom at

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