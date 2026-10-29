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Richard Harris Law Firm Brings Christmas Cheer to Nevada Families

29.10.2026 / 18:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LAS VEGAS, NV - October 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Richard Harris Law Firm, Nevada's largest personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its 2026 Operation Secret Santa Project, an initiative dedicated to bringing the magic of Christmas to families in need throughout the Las Vegas and Reno communities. Through Operation Secret Santa, selected Nevada families will receive a complete holiday experience, including a Christmas tree and decorations, a holiday meal, and personalized, wrapped gifts selected from each family's wish list. "Any time our firm has the opportunity to help people in our community, it's a reason to celebrate," said Richard Harris, Founder of the Richard Harris Law Firm. "Giving back has always been an important part of who we are. It brings me great joy to help families create special holiday memories. Christmas is about family, generosity, and the spirit of giving, and Operation Secret Santa is a meaningful way for us to share that spirit with families throughout Las Vegas and Reno." The Richard Harris Law Firm invites community members to nominate a family for consideration. Families must be Nevada residents to qualify. For complete details and to nominate a family, visit: IMPORTANT DATES Family submissions are now open. Submission deadline: Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Selected families notified by: Friday, November 13, 2026 SELECTED FAMILIES WILL RECEIVE A Christmas tree and holiday decorations will be delivered before Thanksgiving. A Christmas dinner will be delivered during the holiday season. Personalized, wrapped gifts selected from their wish lists. Holiday deliveries scheduled for December 21-22, 2026. Follow the Richard Harris Law Firm on social media for updates about Operation Secret Santa and its commitment to making a difference in the communities it serves. Media contact:

Kristine Anderson

otto_press_release+...

+1-702-756-9936

News Source: Search Atlas

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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