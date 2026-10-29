Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule For Six States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The changes were notified on Thursday.

In most of the states, the final publication of the revised electoral rolls has been fixed for November 30.

The Commission has extended the notice phase and the period for disposal of claims and objections to give electors and political parties more time to participate in the process.

For Nagaland, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will run till November 25, with final publication on November 30.

In Telangana, the corresponding period has been fixed till November 26, followed by final publication on November 30.

Andhra Pradesh and Haryana have received identical revised schedules.

In both states, the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue till November 20, with the final rolls to be published on November 30.

Maharashtra has been given a more detailed revision.

The period for filing claims and objections has been extended till November 13.

The notice phase and disposal of claims will continue till November 25, and the final publication is scheduled for November 30.

For Delhi, the schedule has been extended further.

The period for filing claims and objections will now run till November 25.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections have been extended till December 15, while the final publication has been fixed for December 22.

In all cases, the Commission has directed the Chief Electoral Officers to inform all concerned officials of the revised timelines and to give wide publicity to the modified schedule through all available media.

Political parties are also to be informed of the changes in writing.

Copies of the letters have been sent to the respective Chief Secretaries.

The Special Intensive Revision is being conducted to ensure that the electoral rolls are accurate and up to date.

The extensions are expected to provide additional opportunity for eligible citizens to file claims for inclusion and for objections to be examined thoroughly before the final electoral rolls are published.