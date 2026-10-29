Qatar Denies Allegations Of Interference In Israeli Elections: Dr. Al-Ansari

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari stated that Qatar categorically denies allegations that it has interfered in Israeli elections or funded any activities intended to influence their outcome.

In a social media post, the official said, "We reject the accusations made by certain Israeli politicians and their contacts in the media, who have launched yet another disinformation campaign aiming to drag Qatar into Israeli political disputes following this week's elections. They accuse Qatar of buying off Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli political left and now, in this latest campaign, the Arab vote. If these claims were to be believed, Qatar would apparently own all of Israel."

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"These accusations are ridiculous and dangerous in equal measure. The repeated invocation of Qatar in Israeli electoral rhetoric reveals an excessive obsession with our country among certain Israeli political and media figures. Qatar should not be used as a scapegoat for the political failures of certain Israeli politicians. Rather than trying to shift attention onto Qatar, they would be better off focusing on their own voters, improving people's everyday lives, and undoing the damage they've created in the region," he said.

He further reiterated that the country has no involvement in Israel's political or electoral competition. "These are internal Israeli matters in which we do not interfere, and we will not accept any attempt to draw Qatar into its domestic political disputes," he added.

He called on the government emerging from these elections to uphold international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, engage seriously and honestly on the Palestinian issue, and respect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. "This requires responsibility and accountability," he added.

"None of this will distract us from our important role as a mediator, our diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, our support for the Palestinian people, or our commitment to a just and comprehensive peace and regional stability. We will continue working closely with our regional and international partners to resolve ongoing conflicts through diplomacy. We will not remain silent while Qatar's name is exploited to serve electoral agendas or narrow political interests," Dr Al-Ansari concluded.

