Qatarenergy To Purchase 3MTPA Of US LNG From Woodside Energy For 20 Years

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy entered into a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Woodside Energy (LA) Investments LLC (Woodside Energy) for the purchase of 3 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from the Louisiana LNG project, located along the United States Gulf Coast, and currently under construction.

Under the terms of the SPA, deliveries will be on an FOB basis and are anticipated to commence in 2030 for 20 years.

The signing of the agreement was celebrated at a ceremony attended by His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Liz Westcott, the CEO and Managing Director of Woodside Energy.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said,“We are pleased to further enhance our global supply and trading portfolio with another long-term purchase of LNG from the U.S. These additional volumes make QatarEnergy the largest buyer of LNG from the U.S., and place us in a stronger position to meet the global growing needs for LNG. Our Golden Pass LNG project and our expanding portfolio of U.S. LNG purchases reinforce QatarEnergy's leadership in the LNG industry and support our long-term growth and diversification strategy.”

The SPA reflects QatarEnergy's continued confidence in the long-term role of LNG in the global energy mix and its strategy to further develop a flexible, diversified and globally competitive LNG portfolio.