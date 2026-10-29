Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Cloudy Weather During Weekend
Doha, Qatar: Cloudy weather and chances of rain are forecasted this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.
On Thursday, October 29, the weather will be hot during the day and chance of rainy clouds in some places in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, weather conditions for Friday and Saturday will be hazy to misty at first, followed by hot weather during the day, and clouds in the afternoon.Read Also
-
Qatar invites public to join a sculpture-building Guinness World Records attempt
QatarEnergy to purchase 3MTPA of US LNG from Woodside Energy for 20 years
Prime Minister reaffirms Qatar's commitment to dialogue at CNN's Global Perspectives: In Doha
Temperatures will also range from 28°C to 35°C. Winds will also be variable at first, mainly southeasterly to easterly at 4-14KT.
Sea heights will also range from 1-3ft during the weekend.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment