Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Cloudy Weather During Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cloudy weather and chances of rain are forecasted this weekend, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

On Thursday, October 29, the weather will be hot during the day and chance of rainy clouds in some places in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, weather conditions for Friday and Saturday will be hazy to misty at first, followed by hot weather during the day, and clouds in the afternoon.

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Temperatures will also range from 28°C to 35°C. Winds will also be variable at first, mainly southeasterly to easterly at 4-14KT.

Sea heights will also range from 1-3ft during the weekend.