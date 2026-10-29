Qatar Balloon Festival Postponed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The 7th edition of the Qatar Balloon Festival has been postponed until further notice, organizers mentioned in a social media statement.

In the statement, the organizers noted that the event was originally scheduled to take place between Dec 10–19, 2026. New dates for the event have not been specified yet.

"To deliver the high-quality event our visitors and partners expect, we've made the decision to reschedule. New dates will be announced as soon as confirmed!," the statement read.

The statement also noted that, for International Balloonists, all submitted applications remain valid and "you will be contacted directly."