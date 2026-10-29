Qatar Customs Thwart Attempt To Smuggle Estimated 880G Of Narcotic Methamphetamine (Shabu)
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Customs Authority announced that the land customs department thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 880 grams of the narcotic methamphetamine (Shabu).
This followed suspicion by the customs inspector regarding one of the incoming postal parcels.
Upon subjecting the parcel to inspection and detailed search, the substance was found hidden secretly inside the sides of the parcel.
The seized items consisted of 4 bags of Shabu, with a total weight estimated of 880.88 grams.
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