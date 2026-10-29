MAXXIS Celebrates Top Dealers At Champions Of Champions 2025 Awards Night

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The MAXXIS Annual Awards Night, themed“MAXXIS Champions of Champions 2025”, was held on 23rd of October 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Shangri-La Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo, under the distinguished patronage of Mr. Kenny, Section Manager, MAXXIS International Taiwan.

The Guest of Honour was Mr, Sales Representative, MAXXIS International Taiwan.

The awards ceremony commenced with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour, along with Mr. Lesley Fonseka, Chairman of Tyre House Group, Managing Director Mr. Sunil Fonseka, Mr. Gayan Fonseka Group Director, Mrs. Kanthi Thalagala, Directress, and Working Director Mr. Rohan Peiris.

Around 200 MAXXIS dealers and their families attended the event, where 60 dealers were evaluated for award presentations. The Winner of the Year 2025 was Wijaya Motors & Tyre House (Pvt) Ltd., Colombo 14; the trophy was presented to Managing Director Mr. Sajith Sankalana by Mr. Kenny, Section Manager, MAXXIS International Taiwan jointly with Mr. Lesley Fonseka and Mr. Sunil Fonseka of Tyre House Group.

The second-place trophy was awarded to Mr. Wasantha Perera, Managing Director of U&H Wheels Service Pvt. Ltd., Colombo 02, and the third-place trophy went to Mr. Dulanjan Perera of Mount Wheel Tyre Center, Kelaniya.

The evening celebrated excellence, innovation, and dedication among Maxxis dealers, highlighting the spirit of healthy competition and recognition within the tyre industry.