Cyber Policy Pioneer Alex Seger Keynotes APWG Ecrime Symposium

Dr. Alexander Seger

Dr. Seger to deliver a keynote on the role of cybercrime treaty and lead a panel examining“The Rise of the Cybercriminal State”

- Dr. Alexander Seger

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) today announced Alexander Seger, former Head of Cybercrime at the Council of Europe, as the symposium's cyber policy keynote for the APWG eCrime 2026 symposium in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 2-6, 2026.

Seger will focus his remarks on the rise of Cybercrime in Artificial Intelligence, with a focus on the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, the oldest and most broadly adopted cybercrime law enforcement cooperation treaty which he led for more than 20 years.

In addition to his policy discussions, Dr. Seger will also moderate a session entitled“The Rise of the Cybercriminal State,” which will focus on state-sponsored cybercrime and deterrence. Seger will bring his long tenure with the Council of Europe and global cybercrime policy expertise to the table in both of these keystone policy sessions.

“The rise of AI is a double-edged sword. While it speeds innovation and delivery of services, it causes and exploits vulnerabilities and provides tools for criminal activity on a scale previously unachievable.” said Seger.

APWG eCrime 2026 Lisboa is a uniquely constructed symposium designed to examine responses to cybercrime as well as to showcase the very latest research into counter-cybercrime techniques and technologies. As the only peer-reviewed, publishing research conference focused exclusively on cybercrime, APWG eCrime is also the most important venue for discovering those path-finding, thought-leading managers and investigators whom your organization has yet to hire - and needs to meet.

About Alex Seger:

Alexander Seger is from Germany and holds a PhD in political science, law and social anthropology after studies in Heidelberg (Germany), Bordeaux (France) and Bonn (Germany). He was with the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, from 1999 to September 2025 where from 2011 he was responsible for the framework of the Convention on Cybercrime (“Budapest Convention”), including as Executive Secretary of the Cybercrime Convention Committee in Strasbourg and as Head of the Cybercrime Programme Office of the Council of Europe in Bucharest, Romania ( ). Prior to that he headed the Economic Crime Division where he was in charge of the Council of Europe's cooperation programs against, corruption, organized crime, cybercrime and money laundering. From 1989 to 1998 he was with what now is the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna (Austria), Laos, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and a consultant for German Technical Cooperation (GTZ) in drug control matters.

as well as by Taylor & Francis and the Association of Computing Machinery (in the very earliest years of the symposium). With its multi-disciplinary approach, APWG eCrime every year brings together the most heterogeneous community of counter-eCrime researchers and industrial stakeholders to confer over the latest research, and to foster collaborations between the leading investigators in this still nascent field of cybercrime studies. Aimee Larsen Kirkpatrick

APWG

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About APWG eCrime:The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime) was founded in 2006. Since then, what had been initially a technology focused conference has incrementally expanded its focus to cover behavioral, social, economic, and legal / policy dimensions as well as technical aspects of cybercrime and cyber-physical crime. Hundreds of papers exploring these dimensions of cybercrime at APWG eCrime have been published by the IEEE