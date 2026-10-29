Canton Foundation Awards Redstone $15.8M In Canton Coin To Set Pricing Standards

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Canton Foundation has approved nearly 15.8 million Canton Coin (CC), worth about $1.55 million at the time of writing, to support RedStone's development of an open-source pricing tool aimed at institutional use. The funding is tied to the Canton Access and Privacy Standard (CAPS), a framework designed to let financial institutions rely on shared market pricing without exposing the settlement amounts they negotiate with counterparties.

CC is currently trading at roughly $0.0979, with a market capitalization of about $3.91 billion and roughly $23.23 million in volume over the past 24 hours, according to Coingecko data cited alongside the announcement.

The Canton Foundation approved about 15.8 million CC to fund RedStone's open-source pricing work for institutions. CAPS is intended to enable valuation using shared reference prices while protecting negotiated settlement details from data providers. RedStone will publish a reference price via an oracle to calculate transaction values under the standard. Initial scope includes pricing for tokenized funds, private-market assets, and structured products, with a licensing module released under Apache 2.0. Canton Network previously said it had onboarded 600+ institutions and was processing about $9 trillion monthly in transaction volume, citing its May blog post.

Key takeawaysA shared price, without shared settlement terms

In an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the Canton Foundation outlined CAPS as a privacy-focused approach for institutional workflows. The core idea is straightforward: institutions often need reliable market pricing to value transactions, but they also want to prevent external data providers from learning specific settlement amounts tied to private agreements.

Instead of requiring each party to disclose sensitive settlement details, CAPS is designed to support valuation calculations based on a shared market price reference. This structure aims to allow multiple pricing data providers to participate while keeping negotiated settlement amounts private.

Viv Diwakar, head of the Canton Foundation, emphasized the broader intent behind the standard.“By supporting open-source initiatives like CAPS, the Foundation is helping establish a shared privacy and licensing framework that enables multiple data providers to serve the network,” he said.

How CAPS plans to work: reference pricing and a licensing layer

Under CAPS, RedStone-described in the announcement as the blockchain oracle provider-will publish a reference price. That reference price can then be used to calculate transaction values, providing institutions with a common pricing input for valuation while aiming to limit what data providers can see about individual deal terms.

The initial development focus is on several categories of financial products where pricing is a recurring requirement: tokenized funds, private-market assets, and structured products. By starting with these segments, the standard targets areas where institutions typically need both accuracy and operational repeatability across large volumes of transactions.

Importantly for integrators and competing providers, the announcement states that the pricing calculations and a licensing module will be released under the Apache 2.0 open-source license. That licensing choice is likely to matter for adoption: Apache 2.0 is designed to permit broad reuse and modification, which can lower barriers for other data providers and tooling teams that want to plug into the same framework.

Why open-source pricing could shift institutional execution

Institutional crypto and tokenization efforts frequently run into a practical problem: even when markets share the same asset universe, pricing data can be distributed across different vendors, methodologies, and access rules. That fragmentation can complicate reconciliation, valuation, and audit trails-particularly when privacy expectations are high.

CAPS attempts to address that mismatch by separating what needs to be shared (a reference price used for valuation) from what should remain private (agreed settlement amounts). If the framework works as intended, it could reduce the friction required to involve multiple data providers in institutional transaction flows, potentially making pricing integration less bespoke over time.

The open-source angle also signals an attempt to standardize implementation. By releasing both pricing logic and a licensing module, Canton and RedStone are effectively setting up a reusable foundation that other participants can adapt-rather than leaving pricing calculations solely in proprietary form.

Canton's institutional footprint and RedStone's role

The update also connects the CAPS funding to RedStone's existing involvement. According to the company, it has been providing pricing data on Canton since December 2025 and works with multiple participants in the ecosystem, including Temple Digital Group.

Canton Network, meanwhile, previously described significant institutional onboarding. In a May blog post, Canton Network said it had brought more than 600 institutions onto its platform, naming firms including Goldman Sachs, DTCC, BNY, and Franklin Templeton. In the same post, Canton Network also stated it was processing around $9 trillion in monthly transaction volume.

Those figures-while not part of the latest funding decision-help explain the emphasis on institutional-grade privacy and scalable pricing infrastructure. At that scale, even small inefficiencies in valuation workflows or data-sharing policies can translate into meaningful operational costs.

There's still an open question that investors and builders will likely watch closely as CAPS rolls out: how quickly additional providers adopt the Apache 2.0 pricing and licensing modules, and whether CAPS becomes a de facto reference point for pricing integration across tokenized assets on Canton. The effectiveness of the privacy model will also depend on how consistently institutions and oracle operators implement the standard in real transactions.

For now, the key next milestones are the release of the pricing calculations and licensing module, along with ongoing validation that CAPS can deliver shared valuation inputs without leaking negotiated settlement information-an outcome that could influence how tokenization platforms design data permissions going forward.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.