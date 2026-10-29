Blossom To Success INC Introduces Perception → Position MAP Methodology

The proprietary framework identifies gaps between how businesses intend to position themselves and how customers actually perceive them.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blossom To Success INC, an Arizona-based business strategy and marketing company founded by Karen Hewitt, has introduced the Perception → Position MAP, a proprietary methodology designed to uncover the gap between how businesses intend to communicate and how customers actually perceive them. The methodology, created by Hewitt, has had its incorporation of psychology principles independently vetted and certified by a board-licensed, practicing psychotherapist. The announcement highlights a growing focus on customer perception as a foundation for effective marketing strategy.

The Perception → Position MAP moves businesses through four stages: Perception, Diagnosis, Position, and Expansion, starting with what customers actually take away from a business before determining how its positioning, messaging, marketing, AI, and growth strategies should evolve. It works alongside Hewitt's Disruption Archetypes, which examine how businesses communicate, differentiate themselves, and are experienced by their audiences.

The methodology is designed for entrepreneurs, founders, small businesses, consultants, coaches, personal brands, and service-based companies, particularly those experiencing visibility without corresponding levels of connection, trust, or conversion. Unlike approaches that reject emerging technology, the methodology embraces the strategic use of AI and automation while maintaining human judgment, customer understanding, and intentional strategy at the center.

“AI can make you faster. Automation can make you more efficient. Marketing can make you visible. But none of it matters if your customer is receiving a different message than the one you think you're sending. Strategy starts with understanding the human on the other side,” said Karen Hewitt, Founder & CEO of Blossom To Success INC and Harvard-Certified Disruptive Strategist.

“Businesses have access to more marketing technology than ever before, but better tools don't automatically create better communication. Before we amplify a message with content, advertising, automation or AI, we need to know how the human receiving that message is interpreting it. That's the gap the Perception → Position MAP was built to uncover,” added Hewitt.

Blossom To Success INC works with businesses to understand what customers are actually seeing, hearing, and experiencing, so that tools such as AI and automation become more powerful when guided by intentional strategy. The goal is not to choose between technology and humanity but to combine them intelligently. For more information, visit the company's website.

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About Blossom To Success INC

Blossom To Success INC is an Arizona-based business strategy and marketing company founded by Karen Hewitt. The company specializes in customer perception, positioning, marketing strategy, and integrating AI and automation strategically. Through proprietary frameworks including the Perception → Position MAP and Disruption Archetypes, Blossom to Success examines the gap between what businesses intend to communicate and what customers actually perceive, then turns those insights into intentional positioning and growth strategy. The methodology incorporates principles of psychology and customer behavior and has been independently vetted and certified by a board-licensed, practicing psychotherapist.

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