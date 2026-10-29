Cambrilearn Is South Africa's Top-Ranked Online School On Hellopeter, Rated 4.8 Out Of 5 Across Four Review Sites

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The accredited online school is rated 4.7 or higher on each of Google, Hellopeter, Reviews.io and Facebook, from 391 reviews in total
Johannesburg, JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn, an accredited online school for students aged 4 to 19, ranks first in the Schools category on Hellopeter, the South African consumer review site. It ranks second in Hellopeter's Online Learning and Education & Training rankings, behind IIE Rosebank College and ahead of every other online school in both. Families rate CambriLearn 4.9 out of 5 from 149 reviews posted in the last 12 months.
CambriLearn Online School
Hellopeter names CambriLearn best in class across Education & Training for administration, registration and communication. The school scores 4.7 out of 5 on that theme, against an industry average of 3.4. It holds a TrustIndex of 10 out of 10 and a Net Promoter Score of 93, and Hellopeter lists its reply time to reviews as 19 minutes.
On Google, Hellopeter, Reviews.io and Facebook together, families rate CambriLearn 4.8 out of 5 from 391 reviews, and none of the four rates it below 4.7. CambriLearn checked every review figure in this release on 29 October 2026.
CambriLearn on Hellopeter, 29 October 2026
First in Schools, second in Online Learning and second in Education & Training 4.9 out of 5 from 149 reviews in the last 12 months, and 203 reviews in total 92.6% of reviews from the last 12 months give five stars, and none gives one or two stars TrustIndex: 10 out of 10 Net Promoter Score: 93 Reply time to reviews: 19 minutes Best in class across Education & Training for administration, registration and communication, at 4.7 out of 5
What do families say about CambriLearn in their reviews?
Families describe CambriLearn as a supportive school, according to Hellopeter's AI summary of the last 12 months of reviews. Administration is the strongest theme. Parents write about replies that arrive within minutes and mid-year enrolments finished within days, and reviewers name the consultants who guided them through it.
Teaching comes next. Reviews describe teachers who take time to explain in small live classes, and a structured programme children can follow on their own. The requests Hellopeter's AI picks out are practical ones, such as a dedicated mobile app and clearer ordering of lesson videos and worksheets.
How do families rate CambriLearn across review sites?
Families rate CambriLearn 4.8 out of 5 from 391 reviews across Google, Hellopeter, Reviews.io and Facebook. None of those four sites rates the school below 4.7.
| Review site
| Rating out of 5
| Reviews
| Google
| 4.7
| 152 across the South African, UK and UAE listings
| Hellopeter
| 4.9
| 149 in the last 12 months
| Reviews.io
| 4.9
| 71
| Facebook
| 5.0
| 19 recommendations
The 4.8 weights each site by its number of reviews, and a plain average of the four site ratings comes to 4.9. CambriLearn links each rating to its live listing at cambrilearn.com/ratings-reviews.
A spokesperson at CambriLearn, said:
"Most parents who phone us are nervous about taking a child out of a classroom. Their Hellopeter reviews describe what settled those nerves: a consultant who answered within minutes and had a mid-year enrolment done in a few days, or a teacher who kept explaining until the work made sense. Families can't walk through our corridors, so we would rather they hear about us from each other."
About CambriLearn
CambriLearn is an accredited online private school teaching students aged 4 to 19 in more than 100 countries. It offers six curriculum pathways: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12, CAPS, KABV and IEB. Students sit external examinations at approved centres worldwide, and their qualifications are recognised by universities internationally. CambriLearn is ACCREDITED by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, REGISTERED with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA APPROVED. Learn more at cambrilearn.com
Press Inquiries
CambriLearn Marketing
marketing [at] cambrilearn.info
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