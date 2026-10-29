Johannesburg, JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CambriLearn, an accredited online school for students aged 4 to 19, ranks first in the Schools category on Hellopeter, the South African consumer review site. It ranks second in Hellopeter's Online Learning and Education & Training rankings, behind IIE Rosebank College and ahead of every other online school in both. Families rate CambriLearn 4.9 out of 5 from 149 reviews posted in the last 12 months.







CambriLearn Online School

Hellopeter names CambriLearn best in class across Education & Training for administration, registration and communication. The school scores 4.7 out of 5 on that theme, against an industry average of 3.4. It holds a TrustIndex of 10 out of 10 and a Net Promoter Score of 93, and Hellopeter lists its reply time to reviews as 19 minutes.

On Google, Hellopeter, Reviews.io and Facebook together, families rate CambriLearn 4.8 out of 5 from 391 reviews, and none of the four rates it below 4.7. CambriLearn checked every review figure in this release on 29 October 2026.

CambriLearn on Hellopeter, 29 October 2026



First in Schools, second in Online Learning and second in Education & Training

4.9 out of 5 from 149 reviews in the last 12 months, and 203 reviews in total

92.6% of reviews from the last 12 months give five stars, and none gives one or two stars

TrustIndex: 10 out of 10

Net Promoter Score: 93

Reply time to reviews: 19 minutes Best in class across Education & Training for administration, registration and communication, at 4.7 out of 5

What do families say about CambriLearn in their reviews?

Families describe CambriLearn as a supportive school, according to Hellopeter's AI summary of the last 12 months of reviews. Administration is the strongest theme. Parents write about replies that arrive within minutes and mid-year enrolments finished within days, and reviewers name the consultants who guided them through it.

Teaching comes next. Reviews describe teachers who take time to explain in small live classes, and a structured programme children can follow on their own. The requests Hellopeter's AI picks out are practical ones, such as a dedicated mobile app and clearer ordering of lesson videos and worksheets.

How do families rate CambriLearn across review sites?

Families rate CambriLearn 4.8 out of 5 from 391 reviews across Google, Hellopeter, Reviews.io and Facebook. None of those four sites rates the school below 4.7.