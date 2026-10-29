Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI And 400G/800G Upgrades To Drive 10.5% CAGR, Creating A USD 49.7 Billion Market By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI traffic, 400G/800G upgrades and SDN automation drive DCI demand, while open optical networks improve cost efficiency and vendor flexibility

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global data center interconnect (DCI) market is projected to reach USD 49.7 billion by 2036, up from USD 16.48 billion in 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

Market growth is being driven by the rapid increase in inter-data center traffic generated by artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. These applications require ultra-high bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and reliable data exchange across geographically distributed infrastructure. The transition from 100G networks to 400G and 800G coherent optical technologies across hyperscale and colocation environments is further accelerating demand for advanced data center interconnect solutions.

DCI infrastructure supports disaster recovery, workload migration, storage synchronization, shared resource clustering, and large-scale AI training environments. As enterprises, cloud providers, and communication service providers expand AI-first infrastructure, high-capacity optical transport between data centers is becoming a strategic investment priority. Although high capital requirements and multi-vendor interoperability create implementation challenges, emerging technologies such as co-packaged optics and 1.6 Tbps coherent transport are expected to provide significant market opportunities.

Data Center Interconnect Market Segmentation

The report assesses the data center interconnect market by component, connectivity type, application, end-user industry, and geography. Components include hardware, software, and services. Connectivity types comprise short-haul (< 10 km), metro (10-80 km), and long-haul (> 80 km). Key applications include disaster recovery and business continuity, shared data and resource clustering, data storage mobility, and other specialized use cases.

End-user industries covered in the report include communication service providers (CSPs), internet content and carrier-neutral providers (ICPs/CNPs), government organizations, research and education institutions, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and E-Commerce. The analysis also evaluates competitive developments and country-level market trends.

Component Analysis

The hardware segment is expected to represent the largest share of the global data center interconnect market in 2026, accounting for approximately 45-50% of total revenue. Its leadership is supported by continued investment in DWDM systems, OTN equipment, packet switching platforms, ROADM systems, and high-performance coherent transponders used for physical network expansion.

The software segment is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by the adoption of software-defined networking (SDN), network orchestration platforms, and AI-driven analytics. These technologies enable automated bandwidth provisioning, improved network visibility, and more efficient management of complex DCI environments. Demand for managed and professional services is also expected to rise as network architectures become more advanced.

Connectivity Type Analysis

Short-haul connectivity is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to the high volume of connections deployed within hyperscale campuses and metropolitan data center clusters. Long-haul connectivity, however, is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Expansion in this segment will be driven by transcontinental AI training requirements, distributed cloud infrastructure, and continued investment in global submarine cable systems.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global DCI market in 2026. The region benefits from a high concentration of hyperscale cloud providers, advanced coherent optical networking infrastructure, and strong adoption of 400G and 800G technologies. Ongoing AI infrastructure investment by U.S.-based technology companies will continue to support regional demand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth from 2026 to 2036. Data center capacity is expanding rapidly across China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Government-backed digital infrastructure programs, domestic cloud adoption, and growing AI investment are increasing the need for high-bandwidth inter-data center connectivity.

Europe remains a mature and strategically important market. Data sovereignty requirements and the expansion of carrier-neutral data centers in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and other major hubs are supporting demand. European operators are also adopting open optical networking architectures to improve vendor flexibility and optimize network costs. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to benefit from cloud region expansion, digital transformation initiatives, and new data center investments.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global data center interconnect market include Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Infinera Corporation, Arista Networks, Inc., Ribbon Communications Inc., Fujitsu Limited, ZTE Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc., Coherent Corp., Corning Incorporated, and Broadcom Inc.

The report examines market revenue, historical and projected growth rates, key demand drivers, emerging opportunities, geographic trends, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies the component, connectivity, application, and end-user segments expected to generate meaningful opportunities for established vendors and new market entrants through 2036.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Component

3.3 Market Analysis by Connectivity Type

3.4 Market Analysis by Application

3.5 Market Analysis by End-User Industry

3.6 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Escalation of AI and HPC Inter-Data Center Traffic Demanding 400G/800G Coherent Optical Upgrades

4.2.2 Accelerating Adoption of Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Architectures Requiring High-Capacity DCI Connectivity

4.2.3 Growing Deployment of Hyperscale Data Center Campuses Generating Massive East-West Interconnect Demand

4.2.4 Rising Regulatory Requirements for Data Protection, Localization, and Business Continuity Driving DCI Investment

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment Required for Legacy-to-400G/800G Coherent Optical Infrastructure Upgrades

4.3.2 Complexity of Multi-Vendor Interoperability Management in Large-Scale DCI Deployments

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Development and Commercialization of AI-Optimized DCI Platforms for Distributed Training and Inference Clusters

4.4.2 Edge Data Center Proliferation Driving Metro DCI Demand for Low-Latency Edge-to-Core Connectivity

4.4.3 Advancement of Co-Packaged Optics and 1.6 Tbps Coherent Transport Technologies Expanding Addressable Market

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Workforce Shortage for Specialized Optical Networking and DCI Infrastructure Deployment

4.5.2 Supply Chain Constraints and Extended Equipment Lead Times for Advanced Coherent Optical Components

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. DCI Market, by Component

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 DWDM Systems

5.2.2 OTN Equipment

5.2.3 Packet Switching Platforms

5.2.4 Coherent Transponders and Pluggable Transceivers

5.2.5 ROADM Systems

5.2.6 Other Hardware

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Software-Defined Networking and Control Platforms

5.3.2 Network Management and Orchestration Software

5.3.3 AI-Driven Analytics and Automation Platforms

5.4 Services

5.4.1 Managed Services

5.4.2 Professional Services (Consulting, Implementation, Training & Support)

6. DCI Market, by Connectivity Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Short-Haul (< 10 km)

6.3 Metro (10-80 km)

6.4 Long-Haul (> 80 km)

7. DCI Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

7.3 Shared Data and Resource Clustering (Geoclustering)

7.4 Data Storage Mobility

7.5 Other Applications

8. DCI Market, by End-User Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

8.3 Internet Content and Carrier-Neutral Providers (ICPs/CNPs)

8.4 Government and Research & Education

8.5 Other Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce)

9. DCI Market, by Geography

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Netherlands

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Spain

9.3.7 Ireland

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Singapore

9.4.6 Australia

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 UAE

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of MEA

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Growth Strategies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4 Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1 Industry Leaders

10.4.2 Market Differentiators

10.4.3 Vanguards

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Ciena Corporation

11.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.3 Nokia Corporation

11.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.5 Juniper Networks, Inc.

11.6 Infinera Corporation

11.7 Arista Networks, Inc.

11.8 Ribbon Communications Inc.

11.9 Fujitsu Limited

11.10 ZTE Corporation

11.11 Lumentum Holdings Inc.

11.12 Marvell Technology, Inc.

11.13 Coherent Corp.

11.14 Corning Incorporated

11.15 Broadcom Inc.

11.16 Others

12. Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire

12.2 Available Customization Options

12.3 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900