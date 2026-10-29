MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ahead of Men's Health Month, OMICS Precision Health's Dr. Fernando Porras explains how lifestyle factors affect hormonal health and why accurate testing is essential before considering treatment Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Chronic stress, inadequate sleep and poor metabolic health can all contribute to declining testosterone levels in men, according to Dr. Fernando Porras, General Practitioner and Medical Director at Dubai-based OMICS Precision Health, speaking ahead of Men's Awareness Month in November.

Research suggests that testosterone levels may be declining across generations. A 2026 systematic review published in the World Journal of Men's Health, analysing 345 studies involving 169,493 men, found that average testosterone levels among men under 30 were 22.1% lower in studies from the 2020s than in studies from the 1960s. These findings compare different studies across decades rather than tracking the same men over time.

“Many men want a quick fix for symptoms such as fatigue, reduced motivation or low libido, but these can have several causes,” Dr. Porras said.“Chronic stress, low-quality sleep and poor metabolic health can all play a role in hormonal function. Before considering treatment, it is important to understand what is happening in the body and why.”

The link between stress and testosterone:

Sustained stress activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, increasing the release of cortisol, a hormone that helps regulate the body's stress response. Persistent stress signalling can interfere with the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which controls reproductive hormones, potentially reducing the signals that stimulate testosterone production.

Insufficient or disrupted sleep can affect testosterone regulation, while contributing to fatigue and impaired recovery. Poor sleep and chronic stress frequently occur together, making it difficult to identify a single cause of symptoms.

“These factors often overlap, which is why looking at one issue in isolation may not tell the whole story,” Dr. Porras said.“Addressing stress, sleep, diet and exercise may help improve hormonal health.”

Some men may be reluctant to discuss their problems or try approaches such as therapy, relaxation techniques or yoga that could help them manage stress.“Just talking to your doctor and acknowledging the need for meaningful change is an important first step,” Dr. Porras said.

Why accurate testing matters:

Symptoms associated with low testosterone are not specific to the condition, making appropriate testing and clinical assessment essential. A diagnosis generally requires low testosterone levels to be confirmed through blood tests on two separate mornings. Depending on the individual, evaluation may include testosterone measurements alongside related hormones and proteins, such as sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), which binds testosterone in the blood. Additional investigations can help identify potential contributing factors, including thyroid dysfunction, metabolic conditions or nutritional deficiencies.

“At our clinic, we look beyond a single test result to understand the wider picture,” Dr. Porras explained.“We assess hormone levels alongside relevant metabolic markers, nutritional status, medical history and lifestyle factors. This helps us distinguish between possible causes and determine what further investigation or intervention may be appropriate.”

Nutritional deficiencies, including severe zinc deficiency, may also affect testosterone production. Low vitamin D levels have been associated with lower testosterone, although evidence that supplementation reliably increases testosterone remains mixed. Testing and supplementation should therefore be guided by individual needs and in consultation with a specialist.

Dr Porras also cautioned against using testosterone medication without medical supervision. Treatment may be appropriate for men with confirmed testosterone deficiency, but it is not a universal solution for fatigue, low mood or reduced libido, and testosterone therapy can impair fertility.

“Men should feel comfortable discussing changes in their energy, sleep, mood and sexual health with their doctor,” he said.“The aim is not simply to raise a hormone number, but to identify what is affecting a person's health and address the underlying problem wherever possible.”

OMICS Precision Health is located at Villa 504B, Jumeirah Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. More information is available at .

About OMICS Precision Health:

OMICS Precision Health is a Dubai-based healthspan medicine clinic applying translational geoscience to support early intervention and long-term healthy aging across the GCC. The clinic integrates advanced clinical diagnostics, multi-omics analysis, imaging, and longitudinal monitoring within a medically governed framework.