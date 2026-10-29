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Regarding The Election Of The Chairman Of The Board Of LITGRID AB


Date: 2026-10-29 03:16:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

On 28 October 2026, at the meeting of the Board of LITGRID AB, Mindaugas Keizeris, Chief Executive Officer of UAB EPSO-G, was elected Chairman of the Board of LITGRID AB with effect from 31 October 2026.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information, contact
Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G
Tel: +370 610 63306, email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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