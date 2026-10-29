Driving The Future Through Technology: Inside The 2026 SOUEAST Global Technology Experience Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global automotive industry advances towards electrification and intelligence, technological innovation is creating new possibilities for future mobility. The 2026 SOUEAST Global Technology Experience Day will showcase the Group's innovations in the fields of new energy and AI, highlighting its commitment to exploring and advancing future technologies. Meanwhile, SOUEAST is working to translate innovation into practical mobility solutions with a continued focus on user needs.









Technological Innovation: Unlocking New Applications for Cutting-Edge Technologies

The Group continues to explore the potential of emerging technologies in smart energy, robotics, and autonomous driving. In smart energy, an integrated solar-storage-charging system and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology will demonstrate how solar power, battery storage, and high-power charging can work with vehicles to enable more efficient and sustainable energy use.

Robotics is also expanding into new applications. AiMOGA's home companion robot,“AiMOGA,” will make its global debut, with pre-orders opening at the same time. AiMOGA robots are already operating across more than 100 use cases worldwide, with over 3,000 units delivered and operations spanning more than 60 countries and regions. The Group will also unveil its purpose-built, factory-integrated L4 Robotaxi developed for global markets, emphasizing its ongoing efforts to shape future mobility.

With product and user needs in mind, SOUEAST is accelerating the integration of new energy and intelligent technologies into its vehicles.









C-DM Hybrid Technology: Meeting Diverse Mobility Needs

In the new energy field, SOUEAST has developed its C-DM Hybrid System to meet diverse mobility needs. By coordinating the powertrain and battery management, the system balances power performance, fuel efficiency, and driving range.

The C-DM Hybrid System incorporates a hybrid-dedicated engine, a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), a dedicated hybrid battery, and a control management system. It can seamlessly switch between pure electric and hybrid modes to balance power delivery and energy efficiency across different driving scenarios. SOUEAST has applied this technology across its hybrid lineup, including the S06 DM and S08 DM.

The S08 DM, powered by a 1.5TD hybrid-dedicated engine and a stepless electric DHT, delivers a maximum power of 255 kW and maximum torque of 525 N·m, with engine thermal efficiency reaching 45.95%. The model also features an 18.4 kWh high-reliability battery, offering a WLTC pure electric range of 89 km and a combined range of over 800 km. It consumes as little as 5.3 L/100 km of fuel in charge-depleting mode and supports sustained driving at speeds above 180km/h.

Drivers can select the most suitable mode for each scenario. Pure electric mode helps reduce energy consumption during urban commutes, while hybrid mode offers greater flexibility for long-distance travel with less reliance on charging infrastructure.

Guided by its“Travel+” strategy, SOUEAST continues to connect technological innovation with real-world mobility needs, expand its product portfolio, and bring technology into every journey to deliver more efficient, comfortable, and flexible experiences for users worldwide.

Company Name: SOUEAST

Contact Person: Mary Peng

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Country: China

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