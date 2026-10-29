PAIRS Foundation Makes Pairsonline Free Through Thanksgiving

Seth Eisenberg

Rachel Marmor, LMHC

Self-paced course opens access to relationship skills once taught in classes costing thousands of dollars

- - Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO, PAIRS FoundationHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PAIRS Foundation is making its self-paced relationship education course at PAIRSOnline available at no charge through Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, giving individuals and couples an opportunity to strengthen communication, improve conflict resolution and deepen emotional connection.PAIRS' extended classroom courses once cost thousands of dollars. Now, a self-paced version brings the program's practical relationship skills into people's homes at no cost during the Thanksgiving offer, allowing participants to learn on a schedule that works for them.“People can care deeply about each other and still struggle to feel heard, understood or close,” said Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation.“PAIRS teaches practical skills for those moments. We want more people to have the opportunity to learn how to listen, work through differences and reconnect with the people they love.”PAIRS has been featured on NBC's Today show, ABC, CBS and CBN, along with dozens of other major media outlets. Its evidence-based approach focuses on teachable skills people can use in everyday conversations and during difficult moments.The PAIRS approach helps people practice:* Expressing feelings and needs clearly, without blame.* Listening with empathy and checking that they understand.* Working through disagreements with specific requests and workable agreements.* Building daily habits of appreciation and emotional connection.“People are relieved when they realize relationship skills are learnable,” Rachel Marmor, LMHC and PAIRS Trainer, has said of PAIRS training.“PAIRS helps couples understand that love is real, and skills still matter.”Research on PAIRS' instructor-led programs has reported improvements in relationship satisfaction and intimacy. The self-paced course draws on this established approach to relationship education, making its tools more accessible to people who face barriers of cost or scheduling.Physician Alex Eisenberg, DO, describes the importance of emotional honesty and healing in his foreword to Let It Out:“As a physician, I spend much of my day diagnosing symptoms and treating disease. But long before I earned a medical degree, I saw something profound through this work: that one of the greatest sources of suffering in our world is unexpressed emotion. And one of the greatest paths to healing is emotional honesty - not just with others, but with ourselves.”The Thanksgiving offer invites people to make time for conversations that often get postponed: sharing appreciation, talking about unmet needs and listening to what matters to one another. Participants can begin learning before holiday gatherings and practice the skills in their everyday relationships.“Thanksgiving gives us a reason to name what we appreciate,” Eisenberg said.“It can also be a chance to listen more carefully, clear up a misunderstanding and make room for a conversation we have been avoiding. Those are skills we can learn and practice.”To access the self-paced course at no charge through November 26, 2026, visit .About PAIRS FoundationFounded in 1983, PAIRS Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching the attitudes, emotional understandings and behaviors that nurture and sustain healthy relationships. PAIRS stands for Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills. The Foundation develops relationship education programs, trains facilitators and supports research to make practical skills for communication, conflict resolution and emotional connection more widely available. Learn more at PAIRS.

Cameron Buzzell

PAIRS Foundation

+1 844-724-7748

Introducing PAIRS Essentials

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PAIRS Foundation Makes PAIRSOnline Free Through Thanksgiving News Provided By PAIRS Foundation October 29, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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