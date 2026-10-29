Eros Innovation Appoints Hollywood Entertainment Technology Pioneer Remington Scott To Lead Eros Imagination

New AI-native creative business combining VFX, Large Cultural Models, digital humans, immersive entertainment, gaming and storytelling, featuring Mohammed Rafi.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eros Innovation today announced the appointment of award-winning producer, director and entertainment technology pioneer Remington Scott as Head of Eros Imagination, its new global creative technology and experiences business.Bringing more than three decades of experience across Hollywood filmmaking, performance capture, digital characters, visual effects, gaming, virtual production and immersive entertainment, Scott will lead Eros Imagination's creative production capabilities, specialist talent development and international partnerships.Eros Imagination is being established as a next-generation creative technology business combining exceptional artistic talent, advanced visual effects, artificial intelligence, digital-human technology, real-time production, immersive entertainment and interactive gaming.The business aims to expand how entertainment is imagined, created and experienced, enabling filmmakers, artists, studios and rights holders to realise ambitious creative visions through advanced production technologies and new interactive formats.Eros Imagination will serve Eros's own entertainment ecosystem while developing creative and technology partnerships with global film studios, streaming platforms, filmmakers, game developers, musicians, artists, estates and intellectual property owners.Its capabilities will span AI-assisted filmmaking, advanced visual effects, animation, digital humans, performance capture, virtual production, immersive concerts, location-based entertainment, gaming and interactive worlds.Working alongside Eros Brahmand, Eros Innovation's film and content studio, Eros Imagination will provide creative technology and production capabilities to support films, series, entertainment franchises and new immersive experiences.The business will build on Eros Innovation's existing AI models, research and engineering capabilities, including its technology teams in India, to develop reusable production workflows and technologies.Mohammed Rafi to Serve as a Flagship Showcase:Among Eros Imagination's first priorities will be a flagship creative initiative celebrating legendary Indian playback singer Mohammed Rafi.Building on Eros's signed partnership with the Mohammed Rafi family, the initiative will explore an immersive musical experience combining authorised digital performance, cinematic storytelling, advanced visual production and interactive audience engagement.The project aims to demonstrate how new technologies can preserve and celebrate the artistic legacy of an iconic performer while introducing his music and performances to new generations.The experience could extend beyond a traditional concert into immersive environments, interactive musical experiences, digital performances and new entertainment formats, subject to the applicable rights and creative approvals.The Rafi initiative will also serve as an early showcase for Eros Imagination's digital-human, visual production and immersive entertainment capabilities, establishing creative and technical workflows that could be applied to other authorised artists and entertainment properties.Powered by Eros Large Cultural Models and Multimodal AI:Eros Imagination will draw upon Eros Innovation's proprietary Large Cultural Model (LCM) family and multimodal AI capabilities spanning language, image, video, voice, music and culturally grounded storytelling.Developed using Eros's extensive rights-controlled cultural assets and supported by a corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens, these technologies are designed to support the creation of culturally authentic characters, multilingual narratives, digital performances and new forms of cinematic and interactive entertainment.Working closely with Eros Innovation's AI research and engineering teams in India, Eros Imagination will integrate these models with advanced production tools, performance capture, real-time rendering and human-led creative workflows.Eros's Nexus orchestration architecture will support the selection and integration of suitable AI models and tools, with an emphasis on production quality, creative control, rights governance and cost efficiency.The objective is to create a scalable production platform where filmmakers and artists retain creative control while benefiting from greater production flexibility, efficiency and access to new storytelling possibilities.Advancing AI-Powered Creative Production in the United Kingdom:Eros Innovation is also advancing its AI-powered Creator Studio initiatives through engagement with UK government bodies and the country's creative technology and innovation ecosystem.These initiatives explore how advanced AI can support filmmakers, creative professionals and production companies through new tools for content creation, visual production, multilingual storytelling and digital entertainment.Eros Imagination intends to build on this work, connecting Eros's AI research and engineering capabilities with creative talent, production partners and opportunities across the United Kingdom and international markets.The initiative reflects Eros Innovation's broader commitment to developing responsible AI technologies that support the creative industries, protect intellectual property and expand opportunities for human creativity.A Creative Technology Partner for the Global Entertainment Industry:Eros Imagination will combine Eros Innovation's multimodal AI research and technology capabilities with the expertise of filmmakers, visual artists, animators, technologists and production professionals.Rather than following a traditional production infrastructure model, the business intends to develop flexible, AI-native workflows that improve creative control, production efficiency and the ability to adapt content across multiple entertainment formats.Its planned capabilities include:AI-assisted filmmaking, visual effects, animation and post-production.Digital humans, authorised digital twins and performance capture.Immersive concerts, live productions and location-based experiences.Virtual production, real-time rendering and interactive environments.Gaming, playable characters and interactive entertainment.Music experiences and authorised digital performances.Creator-driven content, social entertainment and commerce.Digital identity and creative asset management for artists and estates.A central part of the strategy is to enable entertainment intellectual property to evolve beyond individual productions.A character, artist or entertainment property developed for a film or immersive show could, where rights permit, extend into gaming, interactive storytelling, social content, digital experiences and new commercial formats.Eros Imagination will also work with Eros Innovation's technology teams on secure, rights-governed digital identity infrastructure through which artists and estates can preserve, manage, authorise and license digital representations of their likenesses, voices and performances.Consent, authenticity, provenance, intellectual property protection and creative oversight will be fundamental to these capabilities.Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President of Eros Innovation, said:“At Eros, we have spent decades creating films, working with extraordinary artists and building intellectual property that continues to connect with audiences across generations.“We believe the convergence of artificial intelligence, filmmaking, immersive technology and interactive entertainment presents an important new opportunity for the creative industries.“Eros Brahmand is where we develop and produce stories. Eros Imagination will help build the creative technologies and experiences that allow those stories, characters and artists to move beyond the traditional boundaries of film, music and entertainment.“What makes this particularly exciting is that we are not simply bringing together a production team and third-party AI tools. We are building on Eros's own Large Cultural Models, multimodal intelligence and extensive cultural IP, alongside our engagement with the UK's creative innovation ecosystem.“Remington brings an exceptional combination of filmmaking experience, technical expertise and creative vision. His work across Hollywood productions, digital characters, gaming and immersive entertainment makes him particularly well suited to lead this initiative.“Our Mohammed Rafi partnership provides a meaningful starting point. It demonstrates our belief that technology should serve artists, respect their identity and creative legacy, and open new possibilities for audiences to experience their work.“We want Eros Imagination to become a trusted creative and technology partner for filmmakers, studios, artists, estates and IP owners around the world - a place where extraordinary creative ideas can be realised with the support of advanced technology.”Remington Scott, Head of Eros Imagination, said:“I have spent my career exploring how technology can expand the possibilities of storytelling and performance, from bringing digital characters to life in major motion pictures to creating immersive experiences around iconic artists.“We are entering a new chapter in entertainment. Artificial intelligence, digital humans, real-time production and immersive technologies are giving filmmakers and creators tools that can fundamentally expand what is possible.“What excites me about Eros Imagination is the opportunity to combine these capabilities with Eros's filmmaking heritage, extensive intellectual property, cultural intelligence and commitment to creative innovation.“Our ambition is to build a new kind of creative technology business - one that brings together exceptional artists, filmmakers, technologists and production talent to develop extraordinary visual experiences, immersive shows, digital performances, gaming and interactive worlds.“The Mohammed Rafi experience offers an opportunity to demonstrate how technology can celebrate a legendary artist while preserving the authenticity and emotional connection that made his work timeless.“We look forward to collaborating with studios, filmmakers, artists, estates and rights holders who want to explore new creative possibilities while maintaining appropriate control over their intellectual property and artistic legacies.”Three Decades at the Forefront of Entertainment Technology:Remington Scott is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated producer, director, and creative technologist whose career spans major technological shifts in entertainment, from performance capture and digital characters to real-time production and immersive experiences.His film credits include leading the motion capture for Gollum in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, directing motion capture for Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, and contributing to the first Light Stage humans in a feature film in the Academy Award-winning VFX for Spider-Man 2, as well as digital human supervision for Superman Returns, Beowulf, and Watchmen.Across gaming and interactive entertainment, his work includes major franchises such as Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, Spider-Man and Just Cause.More recently, Scott's work has extended into immersive and avatar-based entertainment, including the Emmy-nominated The Notorious B.I.G.“Sky's The Limit” immersive concert, the award-winning Madison Beer virtual immersive concert, the Emmy-nominated Super Bowl Tribute to Jimmy Johnson, and Netflix's Lumiere Award-winning Altered Carbon AR experience.He was named to TheWrap's 2022 Innovators List for his work at the intersection of entertainment and emerging technology.At Eros Imagination, Scott will work closely with Eros Innovation's creative, production and AI teams to establish the business's production capabilities, assemble specialist talent, develop technology partnerships and build an international pipeline of projects.An Invitation to Filmmakers, Studios, Artists and IP Owners Worldwide:Eros Imagination intends to collaborate with filmmakers, directors, producers, visual artists, musicians, estates, studios, gaming companies and intellectual property owners seeking to develop new forms of entertainment.The business will explore projects spanning advanced visual effects, digital-human performances, immersive concerts, interactive entertainment, gaming, licensed digital experiences and new creative technologies.Eros Innovation believes the next generation of entertainment will be shaped by the combination of human imagination, advanced intelligence and responsible stewardship of intellectual property.Further announcements regarding Eros Imagination's creative partnerships, projects and production capabilities will follow.About Eros ImaginationEros Imagination is the AI-native creative technology and experiences business of Eros Innovation.Led by Remington Scott, it brings together advanced visual effects, AI-assisted production, digital humans, virtual production, immersive entertainment, gaming and interactive storytelling.Eros Imagination is being developed to serve Eros's own entertainment businesses and collaborate with global studios, filmmakers, artists, estates, gaming companies and intellectual property owners.Its mission is to expand the possibilities of entertainment through human creativity, advanced technology and responsible intellectual property stewardship.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a Super Intelligence, Sovereign Intelligence and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India, the United States and the Middle East. Building on more than four decades of Eros' experience in global media and entertainment, including the cultural heritage and intellectual property associated with Eros Media World, Eros Innovation is developing trusted intelligence models, infrastructure and applications for governments, enterprises, creators and consumers.Founded by Kishore Lulla, Manju Lulla, Ridhima Lulla and Rishika Lulla Singh, Eros Innovation combines more than four decades of experience in entertainment, intellectual property, technology and digital platforms with a new generation of intelligence focused on human capability, culture, language, identity and creativity.At the core of Eros Innovation is its Large Cultural Model (LCM) family - multimodal intelligence models designed to understand and generate culturally grounded language, visual expression, voice, music, narrative and context. Eros' intelligence programme draws on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from its extensive library of films, characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. Eros is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) across areas of its Cultural Intelligence research programme.Eros' cultural data assets and underlying content library have received independent valuations totaling approximately US$3 billion, including a valuation by OxValue, a University of Oxford spin-out, alongside other independent valuation work. Together, these rights-controlled cultural assets provide a substantial foundation for the development of trusted intelligence grounded in licensed cultural knowledge and intellectual property.Eros Innovation's intelligence infrastructure supports a portfolio spanning Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AIVidya, Eros Music Worlds, Eros Wellness and Eros Experiences, alongside sovereign and enterprise intelligence solutions. Together, these businesses apply advanced intelligence across the creator economy, entertainment, education, wellness, tourism, immersive experiences and digital infrastructure.Eros Innovation's mission is to build trusted intelligence infrastructure for the emerging era of Super Intelligence - combining foundational intelligence, Cultural Intelligence, Sovereign Intelligence and domain-specific intelligence to create responsibly governed systems designed to augment human capability, preserve and advance cultural knowledge, and deploy trusted intelligence at global scale.

Piyush Bhatia

Eros Innovation

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Eros Innovation Appoints Hollywood Entertainment Technology Pioneer Remington Scott to Lead Eros Imagination News Provided By Eros Innovation October 29, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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