Helical Fusion And Germany's Gauss Fusion Sign Joint Statement Of Intent To Advance Fusion Power Commercialization

Gauss Fusion_Helical Fusion_Joint Statement

Leveraging Japan's and Germany's Research and Industrial Strengths through Private-Sector Leadership - An Initiative Referenced in Bilateral Documents

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Takaya Taguchi; hereinafter“Helical Fusion”), a Japanese company advancing the commercialization of fusion energy, has signed a Joint Statement of Intent with Gauss Fusion, a Germany-based industrial fusion energy venture, to advance the commercialization of Helical Stellarator and Modular Stellarator technologies.

Both Helical Stellarator and Modular Stellarator approaches are well suited for long-duration, steady-state operation and have been the subject of extensive research and development in Japan and Germany, respectively.

Through this Joint Statement, the two companies express their shared intention to advance the commercialization of fusion energy through private-sector leadership, drawing on the scientific achievements and industrial capabilities of both countries while respecting their distinct technologies and independent development strategies.

Helical Fusion and Gauss Fusion are also referenced in an official document released on the occasion of the Japan-Germany Leaders' Meeting.



1. Background: Research Foundations in Japan and Germany

Japan and Germany have long histories of research and development in Helical Stellarator and Modular Stellarator technologies, respectively.

In Japan, the Large Helical Device (LHD) at the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS) has contributed significantly to the advancement of Helical Stellarator research.

In Germany, research conducted at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP), including the Wendelstein 7-X (W7-X) project, has contributed to the scientific and technological foundations of Modular Stellarator development.

These research efforts have generated extensive scientific knowledge and technical expertise, contributing to the advancement of fusion research and development in both countries and internationally.

Helical Stellarator and Modular Stellarator technologies primarily use externally generated magnetic fields to confine plasma, making them well suited for long-duration, steady-state operation. Both approaches offer promising pathways toward commercially viable fusion power generation.

Building on the broader research achievements accumulated in Japan and Germany, Helical Fusion and Gauss Fusion are independently pursuing the commercialization of their respective technologies.

Both companies recognize the importance of collaboration with research institutions and industry, aiming to translate scientific and technological progress into the construction and operation of future fusion power plants.

2. Key Points of the Joint Statement of Intent

1) Advancing Fusion Commercialization through Private-Sector Leadership

The two companies share the ambition to advance the development, demonstration, and commercialization of fusion energy through private-sector leadership.

Building on scientific and technological achievements established by research institutions in Japan and Germany, they aim to bridge the gap between research and development and the eventual construction and operation of commercially viable fusion power plants.

2) Deepening Dialogue and Exploring Opportunities for Cooperation

Helical Fusion and Gauss Fusion intend to deepen dialogue and explore opportunities for cooperation by leveraging the research strengths and industrial expertise of Japan and Germany.

Through these efforts, the companies aim to contribute to the commercialization of fusion energy and the development of related industries in both countries.

3) Sharing Perspectives with Governments, Research Institutions, and Industry

The two companies intend to communicate their shared vision for the commercialization of Helical Stellarator and Modular Stellarator technologies through private-sector leadership.

They seek to engage in dialogue and exchange perspectives with governments, research institutions, industry, investors, and the wider public.

The companies also remain open to engagement with other companies and research institutions that share these objectives.



Following the signing of the Joint Statement of Intent, Helical Fusion and Gauss Fusion will continue their dialogue and explore potential areas for future cooperation.

The Joint Statement represents a non-exclusive expression of shared intent and does not create legally binding rights or obligations. Both companies will maintain their independence in technology development, business strategies, and operations. Any specific technical or commercial cooperation will be subject to separate discussions and agreements between the parties concerned.



3. About the Companies

Helical Fusion

Company Name: Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

Established: October 22, 2021

CEO: Takaya Taguchi

Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

Website:

Company Overview:

Helical Fusion is a Japanese fusion energy company developing commercially viable fusion power plants based on Helical Stellarator technology.

Founded in 2021 as a spin-out leveraging research achievements from the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), Helical Fusion builds on approximately 70 years of fusion research conducted at Japanese universities and public research institutions.

The Helical Stellarator, a fusion reactor concept developed in Japan, offers characteristics well suited to the requirements of commercial power generation.

Drawing on this research foundation, Helical Fusion is advancing its Helix Program, an

initiative to achieve commercially viable fusion power generation in the 2030s, in collaboration with more than 30 industrial partners.

Gauss Fusion

Company Name: Gauss Fusion GmbH

Established: 2022

CEO: Dr. Uwe Bau

Headquarters: München, Germany

Website:

Company Overview:

Gauss Fusion is a German fusion energy venture focused on industrialising stellarator fusion power plants. Founded in 2022, Gauss Fusion brings together fusion expertise, systems engineering capabilities and industrial partners to advance the technologies needed for commercially viable fusion power generation.

Gauss Fusion is developing the architecture for future modular stellarator power plants, alongside critical technologies including superconducting magnets, tritium breeding systems and plasma exhaust solutions. Working with industrial and research partners, Guass Fusion aims to translate advances in fusion science into manufacturable, maintainable and commercially deployable power plants.

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