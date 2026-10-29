Bobcares Announces Limited-Time Halloween IT Support Offer For New Customers

Bob Cares IT Team

Offer covers server management, cloud management and white-label technical support at $7.50 per hour through October 31, 2026.

PHEONIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bobcares, a provider of IT infrastructure management and outsourced technical support, has announced a limited-time Halloween offer for new customers. Eligible customers who sign up on or before October 31, 2026, can access server management, cloud management and white-label technical support at a rate of $7.50 per hour.The offer is available to new customers and applies to three areas of technical operations: server administration, cloud infrastructure management and outsourced support delivered under a client's brand.The announcement comes ahead of the year-end period, when hosting providers, managed service providers (MSPs), software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses and other organizations may review their infrastructure requirements and technical support capacity. For businesses managing complex IT environments, outsourced technical support can provide an additional way to address operational needs without immediately expanding internal teams.The offer covers the following services:Server management: Administration of Linux and Windows servers, including monitoring, maintenance, troubleshooting and performance optimization.Cloud management: Infrastructure management and operational support for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud environments.White-label technical support: Outsourced technical assistance for hosting providers, MSPs and digital service businesses operating support services under their own brands.“For hosting companies and IT managers handling complex infrastructure, having access to experienced technical professionals without increasing operational overhead is a significant advantage,” said Sheena, Account Manager – Technical Operations at Bobcares.The promotional rate is available to eligible new customers who sign up by October 31, 2026. Further information about Bobcares and its services is available at .

Sankar Gopinath

Bobcares

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Bobcares Announces Limited-Time Halloween IT Support Offer for New Customers News Provided By Bobcares October 29, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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