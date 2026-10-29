Hardypaw Launches Black Friday 2026 Sale With Up To 60% Off Select Pet Brands And Products

Biggest sale of year 2026

Stock up & Save Big

- Eric AcostaLIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Savings on food, treats, supplements, health care and more, plus buy one, get one free offers and 15% off the pet pharmacy with free ground shipping.HardyPaw, the online pet pharmacy and pet supply store, today announced its Black Friday 2026 sale, starting from November 2-November 27 on the HardyPaw website. Shoppers can save up to 60% on selected brands and products across the store. The sale includes brand deals, Buy 1, Get 1 free offers and savings on prescription and OTC pharmacy items.The sale covers pet food, treats, supplements, flea and tick protection, dental and grooming care, toys and pharmacy items for dogs, cats and other pets. As it starts nearly four weeks before Black Friday, shoppers have time to spread out their holiday spending and buy what their pets need before the rush hits.Featured BrandsBrands offering deals through HardyPaw during the sale include:. 25% off: Badlands, UPN, Pet 360 and Wholistic Pet Organics, November 2 through November 27. 20% off: Animal Necessity, November 20 through November 30. 15% off: Dr. Marty and Natural Rapport, November 2 through November 27. Up to 35% off: PRN, November 2 through November 27Selected products from other popular brands are discounted by up to 60%, including ORIJEN, Hill's Science Diet, Blue Buffalo, ACANA, Kong, Tiki Cat, Nutramax and Zesty Paws. Shoppers can browse the deals by discount level to find the savings they are looking for.Buy One, Get One Free DealsHardyPaw is also running buy one, get one free deals. All Hook'd products are buy one, get one free from November 2 through November 30, and Pet Scholars products are buy one, get one free for the main sale. A second item can go to a second pet, extend a supply at home or be given as a gift.Pet Pharmacy Deals: 15% off + Free Ground ShippingDuring the main sale, HardyPaw pet pharmacy customers get 15% off and free ground shipping, up to a $5.85 shipping value. The pharmacy carries medications from manufacturers including Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Elanco and Boehringer Ingelheim.**Prescription items require a valid veterinary prescription.How to ShopAll Black Friday deals are listed on the HardyPaw Black Friday Deals page. Offers and dates differ by brand, so check each collection before buying. Collection pages show current prices and the brands included in each deal.Black Friday Savings GuideThe HardyPaw Black Friday Savings Guide lists featured products and answers common questions about the sale.With its Black Friday 2026 sale, HardyPaw continues to build on its role as an online destination for pet pharmacy and wellness products, giving pet families savings on trusted brands and the convenience of ordering medications, food and supplements in one place.About HardyPawHardyPaw is an online pet pharmacy and pet supply store that helps pet families find the products their animals need in one place. They offer prescription and OTC medications, food, treats, supplements and grooming supplies for dogs, cats, small pets and horses from leading brands and manufacturers. As an NABP-accredited pet pharmacy, HardyPaw offers FDA-approved medications and requires a valid veterinary prescription for prescription items. For more information, visit hardypaw.

Eric Acosta

HardyPaw

+1 800-862-8282

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HardyPaw Launches Black Friday 2026 Sale With Up to 60% Off Select Pet Brands and Products News Provided By HardyPaw October 29, 2026, 07:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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