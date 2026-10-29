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Pepperstone and Aston Martin Aramco extend and expand partnership with Fernando Alonso appointed Global Ambassador from 2027.

29.10.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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Pepperstone strengthens its partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team, unveiling an expanded presence and a new global ambassador partnership with two-time Formula OneTM World Champion Fernando Alonso from 2027. MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone, the global online trading provider, and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula OneTM Team are extending and enhancing their partnership, with two-time Formula OneTM World Champion Fernando Alonso appointed as a global ambassador for Pepperstone from 2027.



The expanded partnership will be celebrated at the Mexico City Grand Prix this coming weekend, where Fernando will race with a specially designed Pepperstone helmet, bringing the collaboration to life on one of Formula One's most vibrant global stages. Since its inception in 2025, the partnership has been built around the shared philosophy that better decisions come from experience, trust and an unwavering attention to detail. Whether navigating the complexities of global financial markets or competing at the pinnacle of motorsport, success demands the ability to analyse information, challenge assumptions and identify the smallest opportunities to improve. With more than two decades of experience competing at the highest level of motorsport, Fernando embodies the value of experience, instinct and meticulous preparation. His relentless pursuit of excellence and refusal to settle for anything less than his best make him a natural ambassador for Pepperstone and its belief that Better Never Settles. "Experience teaches you that the smallest details can make the biggest difference. Throughout my career I've learned that you never stop looking for ways to improve, whether that's understanding the car, analysing data or making decisions under pressure," said Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team driver and Pepperstone Global Ambassador. "That's why I connect with the partnership's Better Never Settles philosophy. It's about trusting your preparation, using your experience and always looking for that next improvement. I'm excited to become a global ambassador for Pepperstone and to celebrate the partnership with a special helmet in Mexico this weekend." The expanded partnership comes as Pepperstone continues to grow its global business, investing in technology, broadening its product offering and strengthening its presence across core markets and growth regions. "Welcoming Fernando Alonso as our global ambassador is an exciting next chapter in our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco. His relentless drive to improve embodies Pepperstone's belief that Better Never Settles," said Tamas Szabo, Group CEO of Pepperstone. "We're focused on expanding our products, advancing our technology and growing our global presence as we build one of the world's most trusted fintech ecosystems. And this expanded global partnership with Aston Martin Aramco supports that ambition, strengthening our connection with audiences around the world, including in Latin America, an important growth region for Pepperstone." About Pepperstone Pepperstone is a global fintech and CFD broker serving traders in more than 160 countries. The company provides access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and digital asset markets through industry-leading platforms, competitive pricing and a strong regulatory framework.







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