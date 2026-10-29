Implenia Wins Contract For The Construction Of The New Schaffhausen Hospital
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Glattpark (Opfikon), 29 October 2026 – Implenia has been awarded the contract for the planned new building of Schaffhausen Hospitals as total contractor. The tendered contract price amounts to around CHF 165 million (excl. VAT). The contract underlines Implenia's strong position in large and challenging property projects in the healthcare sector. The award followed a pre-qualification process. After application of the specified award criteria, Implenia's bid ultimately achieved the best overall rating.
A modern new building for future-oriented healthcare
The new hospital building is a key component of the modernization of the Schaffhausen Hospitals. It will provide the structural framework for future-oriented, locally accessible healthcare, as well as modern, needs-based facilities for patients and staff. The aim is to ensure efficient treatment processes and short distances between areas. The new building will house, amongst other things, the operating theatres, the intensive care unit, the A&E department, the central outpatient clinic, the maternity ward and the inpatient wards. All patient rooms can be used as single or double rooms.
Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia:“We are delighted to have earned the trust of Schaffhausen Hospitals. Drawing on our experience and expertise in large and complex healthcare properties, we will work together with the client and our partners to deliver a modern new hospital building tailored to the needs of patients and staff. This contract also confirms our strong position in the strategically important healthcare sector.”
Once the appeal period has expired, and subject to any potential appeals, further planning and preparatory work will go ahead. Construction work is planned to start in summer 2027.
Specialisation in complex healthcare property projects
Large, complex property projects in the fields of healthcare, laboratory construction and research are a strategic specialisation for Implenia, and the relevant expertise is being further expanded. Previous projects in this field include, amongst others, the new 'Dreiklang' building at Aarau Cantonal Hospital, the Felix Platter Hospital in Basel, the BSSE (Department of Biosystems Science & Engineering, ETH Zurich), the new laboratory building for the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel, the new Women's and Children's Clinic at Lucerne Cantonal Hospital, Baden Cantonal Hospital and St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital.
A modern new building for future-oriented healthcare
The new hospital building is a key component of the modernization of the Schaffhausen Hospitals. It will provide the structural framework for future-oriented, locally accessible healthcare, as well as modern, needs-based facilities for patients and staff. The aim is to ensure efficient treatment processes and short distances between areas. The new building will house, amongst other things, the operating theatres, the intensive care unit, the A&E department, the central outpatient clinic, the maternity ward and the inpatient wards. All patient rooms can be used as single or double rooms.
Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia:“We are delighted to have earned the trust of Schaffhausen Hospitals. Drawing on our experience and expertise in large and complex healthcare properties, we will work together with the client and our partners to deliver a modern new hospital building tailored to the needs of patients and staff. This contract also confirms our strong position in the strategically important healthcare sector.”
Once the appeal period has expired, and subject to any potential appeals, further planning and preparatory work will go ahead. Construction work is planned to start in summer 2027.
Specialisation in complex healthcare property projects
Large, complex property projects in the fields of healthcare, laboratory construction and research are a strategic specialisation for Implenia, and the relevant expertise is being further expanded. Previous projects in this field include, amongst others, the new 'Dreiklang' building at Aarau Cantonal Hospital, the Felix Platter Hospital in Basel, the BSSE (Department of Biosystems Science & Engineering, ETH Zurich), the new laboratory building for the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel, the new Women's and Children's Clinic at Lucerne Cantonal Hospital, Baden Cantonal Hospital and St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital.
New Schaffhausen hospital (image: ©Spitäler Schaffhausen).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment