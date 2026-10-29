SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SMT Scharf AG publishes third-quarter 2026 results

29.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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SMT Scharf AG publishes third-quarter 2026 results

Consolidated revenue of EUR 51.5 million and operating earnings (EBIT) of EUR 0.0 in the first nine months of 2026

In Q3 2026, consolidated revenue stood at EUR 18.4 million and EBIT at EUR 1.2 million

Further progress has been made in expanding the product portfolio, strengthening sales activities, and implementing organizational changes Adjusted 2026 forecast: Consolidated revenue expected to range between EUR 75 million and EUR 85 million, with EBIT expected to range between EUR -0.5 million and EUR -1.5 million Hamm, 29 October 2026 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world's leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, reported consolidated revenue of EUR 51.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 (9M/2025: EUR 70.9 million). The 27.3% revenue decline compared with the same period last year is primarily due to weaker new systems business, lower revenues in tunnel logistics, and a generally subdued investment activity in the core markets. In the third quarter of 2026, the SMT Scharf Group generated revenue of EUR 18.4 million (Q3/2025: EUR 20.8 million). In the third quarter of 2026 earnings from operating activities (EBIT) were up to EUR 1.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR -0.5 million), resulting in EBIT of EUR 0.0 million after the first nine months of 2026 (9M/2025: EUR 2.4 million). In the third quarter, earnings were negatively impacted not only by lower contribution margins due to reduced revenue, but also by non-recurring charges of EUR 0.6 million from the recognition of provisions for the unexpected termination of a tunnel project in the Middle East. Already in the first half of the year, earnings had been impacted by one-time special items totaling EUR 1.5 million in connection with the reorganisation in Germany and China. Longjiao Wang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG, explains:“We have made significant progress in further developing our portfolio of battery-electric transport solutions. The first of our LEV developments have already been approved for the Chinese market, and we are now preparing to launch new transport solutions in other markets outside China as well. To bring our growing portfolio to market, we are supporting our international sales with product presentations in mining markets such as South Africa and Australia.” Within the context of the 2026 Strategy, in addition to further developing the product portfolio and prototyping light electric vehicles (LEVs) on schedule, organizational adjustments at the Hamm site were completed during the reporting period. At the same time, the reorganization at the Xuzhou site is progressing. The goal is to ensure the company's future viability and competitiveness and to access new technologies and markets. With regard to the new systems business, revenue for the first nine months of 2026 totaled EUR 13.2 million, compared with EUR 32.2 million in the same period of the previous year. Revenue from services and spare parts showed a robust overall trend: Revenue from the services business was up to EUR 10.6 million (9M/2025: EUR 9.1 million), while revenue from spare parts declined from EUR 29.5 million to EUR 27.7 million. Viewed in terms of regions, China was the most important sales market for SMT Scharf, contributing EUR 32.0 million (9M/2025: EUR 34.1 million) and a 62.1% share of total revenue. In Poland, SMT Scharf's revenue dropped to EUR 5.9 million compared with the same period last year (9M/2025: EUR 9.9 million). By contrast, revenue in the Africa region trended upwards significantly to EUR 8.7 million (9M/2025: EUR 5.7 million), attributable in part to an order for the first battery-powered rail system in South Africa. In addition, the Americas region contributed EUR 0.2 million (9M/2025: EUR 0.8 million), while Germany contributed EUR 0.5 million (9M/2025: EUR 3.5 million) and other markets added EUR 1.1 million (9M/2025: EUR 7.0 million) to group revenue. Revenue in Russia fell significantly to EUR 3.1 million against the backdrop of the ongoing sanctions situation (9M/2025: EUR 9.9 million). Viewed at the segment level, SMT Scharf generated revenue of EUR 41.9 million in the coal mining segment in the course of the reporting period (9M/2025: EUR 51.3 million), representing by far the largest contribution to revenue. In the mineral mining segment, revenue was up from EUR 6.5 million in the same period last year to EUR 8.9 million. The tunnel logistics segment reported significantly lower revenue of EUR 0.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M/2025: EUR 11.6 million). In the previous year, a major project in the Middle East had contributed significantly to revenue in this segment. At EUR 49.6 million, new orders received in the first nine months of 2026 were significantly below the prior-year figure (9M/2025: EUR 61.7 million). As of the reporting date of 30 September 2026, the order backlog totaled EUR 25.0 million. Against the backdrop of subdued investment activity in the relevant sales markets for coal mining and tunnel logistics, as well as the resulting significant decline in new systems business, the Managing Board has reassessed its revenue and earnings expectations for the 2026 financial year. The Managing Board now expects consolidated revenue to range between EUR 75 million and EUR 85 million, compared with the previous forecast of EUR 95 million to EUR 115 million. EBIT is now expected to range between EUR -0.5 million and EUR -1.5 million, compared with the previous forecast range of EUR 1 million to EUR 2 million. The full report for the third quarter of 2026 will be published later today at in the Investor Relations section. Company profile The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, it is advancing the development and manufacture of battery-powered transport solutions. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at . Contact Investor Relations

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Tel: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: ... 29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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