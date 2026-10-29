Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Press release: Leonteq expands product range with launch of constant leverage certificates

29.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ EXPANDS PRODUCT RANGE WITH LAUNCH OF CONSTANT LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES

Zurich, 29 October 2026 Leonteq today announced the launch of constant leverage certificates, further expanding its range of exchange-traded leverage products in Switzerland on SIX Swiss Exchange and BX Swiss. The launch marks another important step in the expansion of Leonteq's retail flow business (RFB) and further strengthens its position among the leading issuers of exchange-listed leverage products in Switzerland. Constant leverage certificates allow investors to take leveraged positions in rising or falling markets but unlike knock-out warrants and mini-futures, they do not have a knock-out barrier. Their returns are primarily driven by the daily movement of the underlying and have no dependency on changes in implied volatility as is the case with traditional warrants. This latest addition complements Leonteq's offering of leverage products, following the rollout of warrants, mini-futures, and knock-out warrants. With this continued expansion of its product range, Leonteq now offers more than 23,000 listed leverage products across SIX Exchange and BX Swiss, making it the largest provider of exchange-listed leverage products in the Swiss market. The extension of the product range has been accompanied by strong momentum in Leonteq's retail flow business. Its market share, measured by the number of transactions, has increased to 14%, up from 6% a year ago, highlighting the continued growth of the business. Manuel Dürr, Head of Sales Switzerland at Leonteq, stated: "The Swiss market has a well-established retail investor community, with growing demand for flexible and transparent leverage products. Despite competing with issuers that have been active in this segment for more than two decades, Leonteq has rapidly established itself as a leading provider, supported by strong momentum in our retail flow business and consistently top-ranked market making, as measured monthly by the Payoff Market Making Index. This launch further strengthens one of the broadest offerings of leverage products in the market, while our continued investment in technology and trading capabilities supports our ambition to deliver a seamless investor experience and drive further growth in the Swiss market." CONTACT Media Relations

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... LEONTEQ Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company providing a leading technology platform and investment solutions for the structured products market. Combining proprietary technology with cross-asset financial engineering expertise, Leonteq serves more than 1,000 financial intermediaries and institutional clients throughout the lifecycle of structured investment solutions. Operating under a regulatory framework comparable to that of FINMA-supervised banks, the company acts both as an issuer of its own products and as a trusted technology and services partner, enabling financial institutions to efficiently issue, distribute and manage structured investment solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Zurich, Leonteq has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG holds an investment-grade credit rating from Fitch Ratings, has received the highest ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the“Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law. This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like“believe“,“assume“,“expect“, "target"“forecast“,“project“,“may“,“could“,“might“,“will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation. End of Media Release

