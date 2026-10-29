Familiar, Uncanny, Urban Two New Exhibitions In The Helvetia Art Foyer And The Baloise Park Art Forum

The uncanny often arises when something familiar loses its uniqueness. The exhibition Twilight Zones examines those in-between spaces in which perception and imagination intertwine and where the apparently obvious becomes mysterious. The works of around twenty artists including Dimitra Charamandas, collectif_fact, Daniel Karrer, Tracey Moffatt, Candida Höfer, Thomas Ruff and Uwe Wittwer provide excerpts, hints and traces without completely telling their stories. Nighttime landscapes, mysterious shapes and spaces devoid of people can thus become the point of departure for our own mental cinema. With a nod to Sigmund Freud, the uncanny is not to be found only in the unknown, but in overturning that which is familiar: in that moment when reality loses its reliability. The exhibition shows how empty spaces give rise to our own stories and how much our imagination enhances what we have seen.

Twilight Zones is open from 29 October 2026 until 25 February 2027, Thursdays from 4 to 8 pm. The Helvetia Art Foyer will be closed on 24 and 31 December 2026.

On 22 January 2027, the Helvetia Art Foyer will participate in Basel's Museum Night under the slogan“Between Groove and Grisly”.

Additional information is available at

Group exhibition at the Baloise Park Art Forum curated by Marius Quiblier

The Baloise Park Art Forum promotes up-and-coming curators and offers them an opportunity to implement their own exhibition concepts with professional support and make them available to a broad audience. The group exhibition curated by Marius Quiblier combines paintings from the company's collection with works by invited artists. The artistic positions on display are linked with a way of addressing the city as a construed, perceived and changeable space. Some works are about the contours of a recognisable environment. In other works, the buildings in a city appear as projection surfaces. The visitors' glance shifts between impressions of condominiums and, in the public sector, the facades of different buildings. The common denominator is an analysis of different structures and architectures and of the stories that they conceal.

The exhibition is open from 23 November 2026 to 21 May 2027 weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm. The opening will take place on Thursday, 26 November 2026; the curator, Marius Quiblier, will welcome guests at 7 pm. Information about the exhibition is available on the website .

Please find below the following images of the exhibition:

Picture 1: Ausstellungsansichten "Twilight Zones – Kippmomente des Vertrauten", Helvetia Art Foyer, 2026, Foto: Viktor Kolibàl

Picture 2: Anselm Stalder, Ohne Titel, 1982, Acyl auf Leinwand, Helvetia Kunstsammlung