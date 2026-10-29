Syrymbet Construction Approval
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EQS Newswire / 29/10/2026 / 09:30 MSK
Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has made the final investment decision on the Syrymbet tin-copper project in Kazakhstan. First production is expected in H2 2029. “The project assessment has delivered strong results while preserving substantial future optionality. Solidcore made the commitment to a strategic metal with strong long-term demand driven by the energy transition with limited global supply opportunities”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.“With site preparation complete and basic engineering finalised, the project is ready for full-scale construction. Together with our partner, Lancaster Group, we look forward to bringing Syrymbet into production in H2 2029 and becoming a major player in the global tin market.” HIGHLIGHTS The figures below represent 100% of Syrymbet. Solidcore's share in the project is 55%.
MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE (INCLUSIVE OF ORE RESERVES)
The Mineral Resource estimate is reported on a 100% basis in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and was prepared by CSA Global in 2018 for the Central area only. A cut-off grade of 0.20% Sn has been applied for both oxidised and sulphide ore.
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
Solidcore is committed to developing Syrymbet in line with international best practice. Preparation of a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) in accordance with international lender requirements commenced in September 2026, with public disclosure expected in Q4 2027. The ESIA will be complemented by a climate risk assessment and a Climate Action Plan.
The project design includes dedicated water treatment facilities and a tailings storage facility that returns clarified water to the processing plant, reducing freshwater demand. Seepage, water quality and dam stability will be monitored throughout operation and closure. Solidcore will implement a Health & Safety Management Plan for the construction and operational phases, and a Social Management Plan underpinned by transparent public consultations and stakeholder engagement.
Syrymbet will create over 800 permanent jobs, with priority given to qualified local residents from the North-Kazakhstan region, and more than 1,000 indirect jobs during construction.
ABOUT SYRYMBET
Syrymbet is one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits globally, located in the Ayirtau district of the North-Kazakhstan region, 80 km north-west of Kokshetau (population of approx. 180,000), 280 km from the regional centre Petropavl (population of approx. 220,000) and 440 km from Astana. The nearest settlement, Sholakozek, is located 6 km from the site. The licence area covers 10.15 km2. The property is accessible via the Ugolki railway station (30 km away) and will be connected to the 220 kV power grid.
Syrymbet was discovered in 1985, with further exploration and assessment works conducted between 1986 and 2012. A Mineral Resource estimate in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) was completed in 2015, followed by a pre-feasibility study in 2016 and an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2018. In October 2024, Solidcore agreed to acquire a 55% interest in the project from Berkut Mining LLP, a subsidiary of Lancaster Group, for a cash consideration of US$ 82.5 million. In June 2025, the project was presented at the 37th meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council and has been officially endorsed by the Government of Kazakhstan.
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on AIX. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines in Kazakhstan and is developing two growth projects: Ertis POX, a state-of-the-art gold concentrate processing hub, and Syrymbet, one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits globally. The Company is also pursuing greenfield exploration projects in Oman and Japan.
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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,“forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words“targets”,“believes”,“expects”,“aims”,“intends”,“will”,“may”,“anticipates”,“would”,“could” or“should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
29/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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