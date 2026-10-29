ANDRITZ Achieves High Order Intake And Strong Revenue Growth In Q3 2026
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Andritz AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
ANDRITZ achieves high order intake and strong revenue growth in Q3 2026
29.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
GRAZ, OCTOBER 29, 2026. International technology group ANDRITZ recorded solid business development in the third quarter of 2026: the group's order intake remained at a high level, reaching 2,166.2 MEUR (-0.6% vs. Q3 2025: 2,180.0 MEUR) and thus exceeding the two-billion-euro mark for the eighth consecutive quarter. Demand continued to be supported by investments in renewable power generation, electrification, and technologies supporting the circular economy.
In the third quarter, revenue grew strongly by 9.2%, while profitability (comparable EBITA margin) remained stable at the high level of 9.0% (Q3 2025: 8.9%) and net income increased by 14.4%. The order backlog reached another record high of 12,729.1 MEUR (+21.7% compared to year-end 2025), providing a solid basis for future revenue growth.
Order intake driven by Hydropower and Metals
In Hydropower, order intake increased to 703.9 MEUR (+34.2% vs. Q3 2025: 524.5 MEUR), supported by demand for renewable energy and the modernization of existing hydropower plants. Major orders included the modernization of the Gabčíkovo hydropower plant (Slovakia's largest hydroelectric facility), generator equipment for the Nes hydropower plant in Norway, and turbine refurbishment for the Sampolo pumped-storage project in France. These projects reflect continued investment in renewable power generation, energy storage, and grid stability. Supported by the execution of the strong order backlog, revenue increased significantly by 25.4%.
Order intake in the Pulp & Paper business area amounted to 706.8 MEUR (-24.5% vs. Q3 2025: 935.7 MEUR), following a particularly strong prior-year quarter. Important orders in China included pulp production equipment and recovery boilers, reflecting the continued trend toward backward integration by Chinese paper producers and reinforcing ANDRITZ's strong position in the Chinese market. In South America, ANDRITZ received an order for a complete paper production line. Revenue increased by 8.8%.
In the Metals sector, order intake increased to 357.4 MEUR (+20.8% vs. Q3 2025: 295.8 MEUR) from a low prior-year base. Orders included steel processing equipment in the US and India, as well as laser blanking and hot stamping lines for car manufacturers in the US. Revenue remained stable (-0.4%).
In Environment & Energy, order intake amounted to 398.1 MEUR (-6.1% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR). Orders came mainly from North America and Europe. The most active markets were energy, water management, and the metals industry. Revenue increased by 3.1%, supported by higher revenue in the Feed & Biofuel and Clean Air Technologies divisions.
ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck commented:“Revenue and earnings grew significantly in the third quarter, and our order backlog reached a new record high. We will continue to push for further improvements and turn our strong order backlog into profitable growth.”
Outlook for the full year 2026 confirmed
ANDRITZ confirms its 2026 guidance: The group expects project activity to remain at the current high level. ANDRITZ still foresees a return to growth and revenues in a range of 8.0 to 8.3 billion EUR for 2026. Comparable EBITA margin (excluding non-operating items) is expected to remain at a high level, in the range between 8.7% and 9.1%.
The group's medium-term financial targets, presented at the Capital Markets Day in October 2026, include revenue growth to 10 billion EUR and reaching a comparable EBITA margin of 10% by 2029.
The key financial figures developed as follows during the reporting period:
The order backlog as of September 30, 2026 amounted to 12,729.1 MEUR, reaching a record high in the company's history and increasing by 21.7% compared to the end of 2025 (10,457.5 MEUR).
Revenue in the third quarter of 2026 reached 2,059.6 MEUR, increasing by 9.2% compared to the previous year's reference period (Q3 2025: 1,886.9 MEUR). In Q1-Q3 2026, revenue amounted to 5,900.9 MEUR (+6.5% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 5,538.4 MEUR). The revenue increase in Q3 was mainly driven by Hydropower, which achieved revenue of 501.1 MEUR (+25.4% vs. Q3 2025: 399.7 MEUR). Pulp & Paper also contributed to growth with revenue of 767.3 MEUR (+8.8% vs. Q3 2025: 705.3 MEUR), while Metals remained stable at 422.3 MEUR (-0.4% vs. Q3 2025: 424.0 MEUR) and Environment & Energy showed an increase to 368.9 MEUR (+3.1% vs. Q3 2025: 357.9 MEUR).
The comparable EBITA in the third quarter of 2026 increased to 184.9 MEUR (+10.3% vs. Q3 2025: 167.6 MEUR) while profitability (comparable EBITA margin) remained stable at 9.0% (Q3 2025: 8.9%). In the first three quarters of 2026, the comparable EBITA rose to 514.6 MEUR (+9.3% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 470.8 MEUR) while the comparable EBITA margin reached 8.7% (Q1-Q3 2025: 8.5%).
EBITA amounted to 175.9 MEUR in the third quarter of 2026 (+10.0% vs. Q3 2025: 159.9 MEUR) and to 488.1 MEUR in the first three quarters of 2026 (+8.8% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 448.6 MEUR).
The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased to 127.3 MEUR (+14.4% vs. Q3 2025: 111.3 MEUR). In the first three quarters of 2026, it amounted to 328.3 MEUR (+8.4% vs. Q1-Q3 2025: 302.9 MEUR).
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE
All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.
29.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|Stattegger Straße 18
|8045 Graz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0)316 6902-0
|Fax:
|+43 (0)316 6902-415
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|AT0000730007
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
|EQS News ID:
|2424124
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2424124 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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