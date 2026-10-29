Baader Bank Reports Positive Consolidated Nine-Month Earnings Before Tax Investment In Hyphe And 23-Hour Trading Mark Strategic Milestones
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Baader Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Baader Bank reports positive consolidated nine-month earnings before tax – investment in Hyphe and 23-hour trading mark strategic milestones
29.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
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Baader Bank reports positive consolidated nine-month earnings before tax – investment in Hyphe and 23-hour trading mark strategic milestones All figures are preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures.
Further development through another innovation in the trading offering and an investment in crypto provider Hyphe Baader Bank is consistently expanding its Baader Trading offering and, as a next step, plans to extend trading hours to 23 hours a day from Monday to Friday. These further extended trading hours are scheduled to be introduced during the first quarter of 2027 and will run from 00:00 to 23:00, Monday to Friday, instead of the current hours running from 07:30 to 23:00. Over-the-counter Saturday trading will remain available from 14:00 to 19:00 with select partners, except on public holidays. Initially, a selected universe of German and international equities and ETFs will be available for trading during the new hours. From the first quarter of 2027, Baader Trading will therefore be the first trading venue to offer trading, particularly in European equities, beyond the extended exchange trading day. Further details on the launch of“23-5”, the tradable universe, trading conventions and partners will be announced in due course. During the financial year, Baader Bank has focused on the marketing initiative for its trading offering under the Baader Trading brand. In addition to increasing brand awareness and establishing digital channels, particularly the trading information website, the initiative centres on continuously optimising the trading offering in cooperation with numerous trading partners. Recent additions include weekend trading and Baader Trading Days, a two-day trade fair and conference event for retail investors. During the reporting period, Baader Bank also announced new and diversified B2B2C partnerships with both RoboMarkets and OSKAR. In addition, the strategic partnership with DJE Kapital was extended and aligned with the next steps in the collaboration. A further strategic step in the past quarter was the expansion of the digital assets and crypto products offering through the acquisition of a 9.9 % interest in crypto business partner Hyphe. The company specialises in trading digital assets (cryptocurrencies) and tokenised securities. Baader Bank acts as a commission agent in crypto trading, while the crypto assets are held in custody by licensed crypto custodian Tangany GmbH, in which Baader Bank has also held a 9.9 % interest since September 2025. The investment in Hyphe reinforces Baader Bank's focus on expanding its existing crypto-trading setup. Baader Bank and Hyphe have worked together successfully since 2023 on Baader Bank's crypto offering, a 24/7 trading service available to investors through selected Baader Trading cooperation partners. Solid capital base Baader Bank's total assets increased to EUR 3.5 billion as of 30 September 2026 compared with year-end 2025. Equity rose to EUR 241.1 million as of 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 232.9 million), while own funds, including the fund for general banking risks, amounted to EUR 332.5 million (31 December 2025: EUR 320.2 million). Return on equity after tax was 10.2% after nine months (9M 2025: 27.6 %). As of 30 September 2026 the preliminary total capital ratio was 22.94 %. This continued solid capital base provides Baader Bank with sufficient capacity to invest selectively in growth and further innovations to enhance competitiveness, including for its connected partners, and to create genuine added value for shared B2B2C customers. Key figures for the Baader Bank Group, 9M 2026 preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures
For further information and media enquiries:
Marlene Constanze Hartz
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21 November 2026 Börsentag Hamburg
23 November 2026 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt
About Baader Bank AG:
29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baader Bank AG
|Weihenstephaner Str. 4
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 5150 1044
|Fax:
|+49 89 5150 1111
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005088108
|WKN:
|508810
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900JFOPPEDUR61H13
|EQS News ID:
|2423890
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2423890 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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