Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

29.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase

Shareholder syndicate comprising B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of Lenzing's shares

Suzano Holding S.A. acquired a direct stake of approximately 0.80 percent in Lenzing Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares Lenzing, October 29, 2026 – Following the successful completion of its capital increase, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft provides an update on its shareholder structure based on the recently published participation notifications. The shareholder syndicate comprising the B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of the voting rights in Lenzing. Within this structure, B&C Group holds 39.6 percent, while the remaining 12.6 percent are held by Suzano International Trade GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzano S.A. In addition, Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., acquired shares in Lenzing in connection with the capital increase corresponding to approximately 0.80 percent of Lenzing's shares. The Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares. “We welcome the direct investment by Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., which is already represented in the syndicate with the B&C Group. Our shareholders' strong participation in the capital increase, as well as the developments in our shareholder structure, demonstrate their commitment to Lenzing and our strategic transformation,” says Mathias Breuer, CFO of Lenzing. Photo download: Your contact for



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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

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Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

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About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group is an internationally operating company that develops and manufactures wood-based product solutions for the textile and nonwovens industries. As one of the few companies worldwide, Lenzing combines the production of cellulose fibers and filaments, as well as dissolving wood pulp and biorefinery products, under one roof, thereby covering key stages of the production process in-house. Lenzing's wood-based specialty fibers and filaments are developed to meet demanding and highly specialized customer requirements and applications and are used in a wide range of end products, including apparel, home textiles, hygiene products, as well as medical and industrial applications. They are marketed under the TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, and LENZINGTM product brands.



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Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025

Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738



TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG. 29.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

