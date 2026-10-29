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Lenzing Group Provides Update On Shareholder Structure Following Completion Of Capital Increase


Date: 2026-10-29 03:16:04

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase
29.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase
  • Shareholder syndicate comprising B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of Lenzing's shares
  • Suzano Holding S.A. acquired a direct stake of approximately 0.80 percent in Lenzing
  • Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares
Lenzing, October 29, 2026 – Following the successful completion of its capital increase, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft provides an update on its shareholder structure based on the recently published participation notifications. The shareholder syndicate comprising the B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of the voting rights in Lenzing. Within this structure, B&C Group holds 39.6 percent, while the remaining 12.6 percent are held by Suzano International Trade GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzano S.A. In addition, Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., acquired shares in Lenzing in connection with the capital increase corresponding to approximately 0.80 percent of Lenzing's shares. The Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares. “We welcome the direct investment by Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., which is already represented in the syndicate with the B&C Group. Our shareholders' strong participation in the capital increase, as well as the developments in our shareholder structure, demonstrate their commitment to Lenzing and our strategic transformation,” says Mathias Breuer, CFO of Lenzing. Photo download:
Your contact for

Media Relations:

Corporate Communications
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria

Phone +43 664 6112534
E-mail ...
Web


Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria

Phone +43 7672 701 8947
E-mail ...
Web

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group is an internationally operating company that develops and manufactures wood-based product solutions for the textile and nonwovens industries. As one of the few companies worldwide, Lenzing combines the production of cellulose fibers and filaments, as well as dissolving wood pulp and biorefinery products, under one roof, thereby covering key stages of the production process in-house. Lenzing's wood-based specialty fibers and filaments are developed to meet demanding and highly specialized customer requirements and applications and are used in a wide range of end products, including apparel, home textiles, hygiene products, as well as medical and industrial applications. They are marketed under the TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, and LENZINGTM product brands.

More information on

Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025
Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738

TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

29.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
EQS News ID: 2424266

End of News EQS News Service

2424266 29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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EQS Group

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