Bihar Braces For Severe Impact Of Cyclone Arnab Alerts Issued Across 26 Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-priority weather warning for Bihar as Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning across the region, with its severe impact expected to persist through October 31.

In response to the intensifying system, the weather department has placed 26 districts-including Patna, Jehanabad, Begusarai, Gaya, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Samastipur, Supaul, Aurangabad, and both East and West Champaran-under 'Yellow' and 'Orange' alerts.

Moderate to heavy rainfall, paired with wind gusts reaching up to 50 kmph, is anticipated throughout the affected zones.

Following its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, Cyclone Arnab has been moving in a north-westerly direction across the Indian subcontinent.

While tracking inland, the system continues to cover a vast region, prompting heightened state-wide vigilance.

Ground reports confirm significant devastation in Andhra Pradesh during its initial landfall, where six fatalities have been recorded alongside uprooted trees and extensive structural damage to homes and businesses.

The effects of Cyclone Arnab are already visible in districts like Vaishali, where heavy overcast skies caused a mid-day darkness followed by intermittent rainfall and a sharp dip in temperatures on Thursday.

Local farmers face immediate economic risk as the unseasonal rain and overcast conditions cause severe damage to standing paddy crops currently awaiting harvest.

The persistent weather system is expected to drive daytime temperatures down further while keeping daily life severely disrupted.

The Meteorological Department is closely monitoring the cyclone's trajectory and speed, urging citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel during lightning storms and high winds.

According to the Meteorological Department, winds will blow at a speed of 50 kmph during this period. Furthermore, a warning has been issued for heavy rainfall accompanied by intense lightning.

In light of the advance warning from the Meteorological Department, people are advised to move to safe locations during the adverse weather.

If lightning occurs, do not seek shelter under poles or trees. Avoid going into open fields.

Given the severity of the storm, the Disaster Management Department has also been placed on high alert.