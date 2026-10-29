Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Join Ramlila Maidan March To 'Save Democracy, Constitution'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to participate in the Congress-led INDIA bloc's November 1 march at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, describing it as a movement to save democracy, stop alleged vote theft and protect the Constitution.

In a video message posted in Hindi on the social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said the march was not for any particular political party but for the soul of India.

"Hello, let's go to the Delhi Ramlila March. This is a march to save democracy, to stop vote theft, and to save the Constitution. This is not a march for any one political party; it's a march for the soul of India," he said.

Appealing to those dissatisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Congress leader urged them to join the protest.

"All those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar. All those who want to save democracy and protect the Constitution, come. This is only one protest, a protest for the country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also sought to allay concerns about possible police action during the march, urging participants not to be intimidated.

"Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathicharge, the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us, we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. There is no need to panic," he said.

He also appealed to student groups across political affiliations to participate, alleging that democratic freedoms and individual expression were under threat.

"I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation, if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us," he said.

Describing the proposed march as an important movement for the country, Rahul Gandhi added that he looked forward to seeing people participate.

The appeal comes as Congress prepares for a major show of strength at an INDIA bloc rally scheduled at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is also preparing to hold a mock Parliament at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Friday, during which it plans to stage a symbolic 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.