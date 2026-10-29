INS Sahyadri Sails Out For Sea Phase Of India-South Korea Naval Exercise In Busan

MENAFN - IANS) Busan, Oct 29 (IANS) In a step towards strengthening maritime cooperation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri sailed out for the sea phase of the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise on Thursday, following a series of training engagements with the South Korean Navy's guided missile destroyer ROKS Munmu The Great in Busan.

The harbour phase featured professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, sporting events and an onboard reception, aimed at enhancing ties between the two navies.

"26-29 Oct 26: During harbour phase in Busan, INS Sahyadri undertook multiple training exchanges with ROKS Munmu The Great. Cross deck visits were undertaken to include subject matter expert exchanges. Sports fixtures and onboard reception fostered people-to-people connect between the two Navies. INS Sahyadri sailed out today for undertaking sea phase of the exercise with ROKS Munmu The Great," the Indian Embassy in Seoul posted on X.

On Wednesday, India Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das interacted with the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri, Captain Vikas Jha and the officers onboard the ship and attended an onboard reception along with officers of the South Korean Navy.

Indigenously designed and built guided missile stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, INS Sahyadri arrived at Busan Naval Harbour on October 26 to participate in the India-Republic of Korea Navy (IN-RoKN) bilateral exercise, the Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday.

The visit marks another step towards strengthening maritime cooperation and enhancing interoperability between the two navies in the Indo-Pacific, the ministry said, highlighting that INS Sahyadri was accorded a warm welcome by the Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN), reflecting the growing engagement and enduring strategic partnership between India and the Republic of Korea.

The Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri will also call on senior Korean officials.

The harbour phase would be followed by coordinated maritime activities at sea involving INS Sahyadri and ROKS Munmu the Great, providing opportunities to strengthen operational coordination, enhance interoperability and consolidate professional ties between the two navies, according to the Defence Ministry.

The exercise underscores the shared commitment of India and the Republic of Korea to strengthening maritime cooperation and contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

It also reflects the Indian Navy's continued efforts to build enduring partnerships with friendly foreign navies through professional engagement and operational cooperation.