NZ Vs IND: What Is Abhishek Sharma And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Opening Partnership Record In T20is?

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are apparently forming a lethal opening pair at the top of the order for Team India in T20Is. This was evident from their record-breaking opening stand during the 3rd T20I against New Zealand at Hnry Park in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Abhishek (113) and Vaibhav formed a 133-run opening partnership in 7.1 overs, with the former contributing 80 off 25 balls while the latter contributed 45 runs off 19 balls. The blistering start enabled the Men in Blue to post a record-breaking 118/0 in the 6-over Powerplay, the highest-ever powerplay score in T20I history, laying a foundation for a successful chase of a 199-run target.

In a record-breaking partnership, the pair of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored at a breathtaking average of 19 runs per over (18.73 per 6-ball over rate across their 43 balls together) and an exceptional strike rate of 309.30, highlighting their sheer dominance and intent at the crease.

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Abhishek and Vaibhav's Opening Partnership Record in T20Is?

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, two of India's most explosive left-handed openers, have established themselves as a formidable force at the top of the order. The pair opened the innings for the Men in Blue in the semifinal and final at the Asian Games 2026, where they helped India win gold, with Abhishek scoring 61 in the final against Pakistan and Sooryavanshi contributing 15.

In the second T20I against New Zealand, Sooryavanshi batted at No.3 as Abhishek and Sanju Samson opened the batting, but the team management reunited the left-handed batters at the top for the 3rd T20I, a strategic move that immediately paid off with their historic 133-run stand.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened innings for India in nine T20I matches, aggregating 322 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 35.77. This is the third-best partnership stand between openers in the longest format of the game at the international level, with Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma leading the chart with 1743 runs.

Soorya Abhishek put the in Powerplay!

Six overs of relentless, unapologetic hitting at a staggering 19.66 runs per over!

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Before a record-breaking 133-run partnership, Abhishek and Vaibhav's tally stood at 189 across 8 T20I innings at an average of 23.63, with a previous best of 50 runs against England in Manchester in July this year,

In the previous nine outings, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi registered partnership scores of 50, 23, 23, 23, 10, 20, 12, 28, and 4, before slamming their record-shattering 133-run stand in Wellington to cap off a historic performance.

Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Individual Runs Through Boundaries

Apart from being openers for Team India in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have one thing in common, that is their ability to score a massive percentage of their runs purely through boundaries, relentless aggression, and high-tempo boundary-hitting.

In their record-breaking 133-run partnership in the third T20I, the explosive opening duo smashed 28 boundaries, 13 fours and 15 sixes, accounting for 118 of their 133 runs (88.7%) solely through boundaries. Abhishek smashed 9 fours and 11 sixes, scoring 102 of his 113 runs off the bat through boundaries, while Vaibhav scored 40 of his 45 runs through boundaries.

Individually, Abhishek Sharma has scored 1770 runs out of 2240 runs through 213 fours and 153 sixes, meaning the southpaw has aggregated 79% of his total T20I runs through boundaries, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, has aggregated 236 runs out of 290 runs through 26 fours and 22 sixes, boasting a staggering 81.38% of his career T20I runs in boundaries.

Combining Abhishek and Vaibhav's total T20I career stats, the duo has accumulated 2,006 of their combined 2,530 career T20I runs purely in boundaries. This translates to an astonishing collective 79.29% of their combined career T20I runs scored strictly through fours and sixes.

Therefore, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have redefined modern Powerplay batting, setting a new global standard for ultra-aggressive, boundary-centric opening stands in T20I cricket.

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