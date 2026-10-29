Ranbir Kapoor Felt Like 'Mouse' While Proposing To 'Lioness' Alia Bhatt, But THESE Unexpected Guests Made It Unforgettable

Ranbir Kapoor recently recounted the unique and adventurous story of his marriage proposal to Alia Bhatt during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. With characteristic humor, Kapoor detailed how he felt like a“mouse” popping the question to his“lioness” Alia amidst the dramatic and wholly unexpected presence of three actual lions in the wild. This unforgettable moment, which took place in the breathtaking Maasai Mara, Kenya, in 2022, unexpectedly transformed a meticulously planned romantic gesture into a nerve-wracking yet ultimately cherished memory.

A Carefully Laid Plan

Kapoor's narrative began with the meticulous planning behind the proposal. He revealed that he had carefully brought along an engagement ring, intending to surprise Alia with a picture-perfect moment. To ensure the surprise and capture the essence of the event, Kapoor instructed his guide and driver to stop their vehicle in the middle of the vast Maasai Mara landscape. His intention was to get down on one knee, while the guide and driver discreetly captured photographs from a distance – a crucial detail, as he humorously acknowledged that women, and particularly Alia, highly valued such photographic evidence for sharing on social media. During his candid narration on KBC, host Amitabh Bachchan lightheartedly interjected, emphasizing the collective importance of having 'proof' for such a significant life event, a comment that resonated with the audience and drew widespread laughter.

Lions Add an Unexpected Twist

What was intended to be a serene and romantic setting in Maasai Mara quickly took an adventurous and truly wild turn. As Kapoor knelt to propose, the couple found themselves in the thrilling, albeit slightly terrifying, presence of three majestic lions. These uninvited guests were approximately 100 feet away, observing the unfolding human drama. It was this extraordinary proximity of actual predators that led Kapoor to famously describe himself as a 'chuha' (mouse) before his 'sherni' (lioness), Alia Bhatt.

From Maasai Mara to Matrimony and Parenthood

The adventurous proposal in Maasai Mara in 2022 marked the beginning of a new chapter for the couple. Following this unforgettable moment, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt officially tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai residence. The wedding, a much-anticipated event by fans and media alike, was a beautiful celebration of their enduring love story. Later that same year, in November 2022, the couple joyfully welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raha.